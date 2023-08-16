OKLAHOMA CITY — Brian Bingman said Wednesday he plans to resign his posts as Secretary of State and Native American Affairs to run again for Corporation Commission.

“I will be transitioning out from the governor’s office to devote full time to running for Corporation Commission,” Bingman said.

He did not have a specific date for his departure, but said it would be “sooner rather than later.”

Longtime Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony is serving his final term. He initially ran successfully for the post in 1988.

Anthony in 2018 defeated Bingman in the Republican primary runoff with 53.61% of the vote. Anthony went on to win the general election.

If he wins, Bingman would join two former Republican lawmakers on the three-member body.

Todd Hiett is a former House speaker. Kim David is a former Senate majority floor leader.

Bingman, of Sapulpa, served two years in the House and 10 years in the Senate, the last six as president pro tem.

Bingman holds a bachelor’s degree in petroleum land management from the University of Oklahoma.

“I’ve been a champion of our energy industry my entire career,” Bingman said. “I know the importance of protecting our top industry because I’ve been in it for all of my professional career.”

Stitt said Bingman has his full backing in the race.

“Brian Bingman has stood by me and led the charge for conservative, pro-business reforms in Oklahoma and now I need him on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission,” Stitt said. “The regulatory industry dramatically impacts our business environment and ability to recruit jobs. I need Brian Bingman because of his experience and his unquestioned integrity.”

