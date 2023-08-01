Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

JENKS — Few members of Congress have been more critical of the Biden administration's handling of immigration, or more vocal about about the number of people entering the country with little to no vetting than U.S. Sen. James Lankford. But literally sending in the Marines is not the answer, he said Tuesday.

"If we send the United States military across the border into Mexico and start attacking their citizens on their land, that's an issue," Lankford said in response to a question at a Jenks Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

"If the Canadians came into one of our cities and said, 'We're going to take out your gangs because they're facilitating drug trafficking in Canada,' we would have something to say about that. So I am not sending the U.S. military into Mexico."

Lankford said border security is more a matter of commitment than capacity, and disputed a narrative some commentators promote that the U.S. cannot patrol its southern border more effectively because of the resources sent to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"It is a bad thing for the world if (Russian President Vladimir) Putin marches into Ukraine and takes that country," Lankford said. "It's not just an 'over there' issue. We've seen through the whole 20th century what happens when countries in Europe start marching across Europe and say 'That's mine, they speak my language. I'm just going to take it.'"

Germany in the 1930s annexed neighboring Austria and German-speaking districts of Czechoslovakia in its runup to the 1939 invasion of Poland, also on the pretext of uniting with German minorities, and the start of World War II. The former Soviet Union also invaded Poland and occupied the Baltic States at the outset of World War II. Ethnic conflicts embroiled the Balkans and parts of eastern Europe during the 1990s as both Yugoslavia and the USSR unraveled.

"In 1991, the Ukrainians fought for their independence," said Lankford. "They pushed the Soviets out at that time — they pushed the Russians out of their country. They're very proud of it. This is literally (the second generation) again pushing the Russians a second time out of their country. They're really dug in, and they're very, very determined.

"This is a decision we have to make as a country," Lankford said. "Do we stand on the side of people who are fighting for their freedom against oppression or do we just watch the oppressors roll over the country? We're the United States of America. We don't just stand by and watch when the Russians say … 'That's mine, I'll take it.'"

Lankford acknowledged the U.S., along with other NATO allies, have spent many billions of dollars supporting Ukraine. Some have insinuated that much of that has been stolen or misused, but Lankford said the aid has been subject to considerable scrutiny.

"We have 21 different oversight groups in Ukraine, tracking the dollars and tracking the weapons systems," Lankford said.

"I want this war to end and I want the Ukrainians to win it," he concluded to applause.

All of that said, Ukraine was not foremost on Lankford's mind or his audience's. The points he covered at the outset had to do with prescription drug costs and his bill regulating pharmacy benefit managers, U.S. dependence on China for critical pharmaceuticals and and materials, and the National Defense Authorization Act.

The audience also had questions about prescription drugs, as well as the power grid, foreign ownership of farm land and human trafficking.

This year's record heat globally and increasing evidence of climate change did not come up, but Lankford said greener energy is going to mean finding and extracting new sources of rare earth metals, especially lithium and cobalt. Lithium is mined in very small quantities in the United States but is believed to exist in larger amounts, perhaps even in brine created by oil and gas production.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, China has about 8% of the world's lithium reserves but more than half its refining capacity.

Lankford said he is not opposed to electric vehicles but said the Biden administration's U.S. Energy Information Administration projects oil and gas usage to remain about the same through at least 2050.

