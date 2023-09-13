Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat on Wednesday said he wants to learn more about Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to eliminate the state income tax.

Stitt on Monday called the Legislature back into special session on Oct. 3 in part to cut the income tax and find a pathway toward elimination.

Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said eliminating the income tax would result in $4 billion in lost revenue.

Treat called Stitt’s proposal “intensely vague.”

“Which schools is he going to close?” Treat said. “Which public safety programs are we going to cancel? Are the tax credits we just passed for school choice, are we going to have to rescind some of those? Because $4 billion is a huge part of our budget.”

Treat said he wants to know if Stitt is not willing to cut anything, which taxes is he willing to raise to make up for the loss.

Treat said the Senate will meet in special session on Oct. 3 and then go into a budget meeting. He said Stitt has been invited to the meeting to explain his plan to lawmakers.

“I think all Oklahomans deserve to hear what his real plan is,” Treat said.

Treat said that philosophically, he would love to see no income tax, adding that Oklahoma is about fifth overall in the tax burden to citizens.

“Anything you do, you have got to be certain,” Treat said. “You can’t just ram it through in a day or two special session without a whole lot of thought.”

It takes a simple majority to cut taxes, but State Question 640 requires a supermajority to increase them, which is never easy to get, Treat said.

Stitt has said the state has $8 billion in savings, but Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, believes Stitt is overstating the figure.

Treat said Stitt’s savings figures count money the Legislature can’t access, adding that Stitt’s figures are bloated.

“I think the governor has more confidence in the Biden economy than I do,” Treat said.

Some believe the enormous amount of federal dollars plugged into the economy to deal with COVID-19 have contributed to an inflated figure.

In the past, the House has been willing to cut taxes, but the Senate has been more critical.

Treat was critical of Stitt for not giving him any notice when Stitt announced on Monday he was calling a special session, calling it “unprofessional.”

“If he hopes to have success and actually get something done, it is probably a good idea to talk to the leader of the body that is going to have to do part of it,” Treat said.

Treat said he has not spoken to Stitt since May 19.

“Do we have a desire to go into special session? No,” Treat said. “Do we have an obligation? Yes.”

Treat said it is appropriate, given the scenario, to let the governor “defend what he has put on paper and provide actual details.”

​