Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday overrode Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of Senate Bill 26x, thus continuing the Legislature's battle with Stitt over tribal compacts.

Monday's action completed two overrides of two special session bills extending by one year compacts for tobacco and vehicle registration due to expire on Dec. 31.

The vote on the override motion was 71-16, with 68 votes required for passage. The opposition was entirely from the Republican side, making it a rare occasion when GOP leadership needed Democrat votes.

During his 4½ years in office, Stitt has repeatedly tried to renegotiate tribal compacts on terms he considers more favorable for the state. In this case, he argued the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt decision opened the door for some tribes to expand their taxing jurisdictions.

In his veto message, Stitt said the legislation was the product of an invalid special session because it began during this year's regular session and in any event violated the special session call. He also argued that only the governor is authorized to negotiate compacts and that the one-year extensions amounted to a renegotiation.

Legislative leaders said because the compact bills deal with state revenue they are budget-related, which was within the call. They note the Legislature has met before in special session concurrent with regular sessions and that nothing in the state constitution or statute specifically precludes it.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton issued a statement following Monday's vote.

“Throughout the regular session and after, Oklahoma’s Legislature has made one thing very clear: They understand the importance of cooperation between the state and sovereign tribal nations, and they acknowledge the benefits working together provide for all Oklahomans,” Batton said. “We thank the Senate and the House for their willingness to collaborate, and for their endurance in correcting Gov. Stitt’s errors.

"We are pleased the one-year extensions of compacts regarding tobacco and motor vehicle tags are now complete, and we look forward to finding long-term, win-win solutions,” Batton said.

This story will be updated.