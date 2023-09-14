Stitt on compacts

Gov. Kevin Stitt called on legislators Thursday to ratify gaming compacts he previously negotiated with the Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town.

The two groups do not have gaming currently.

Stitt has been at odds with the Legislature and most tribal government throughout his tenure, with gaming compacts being one of the main sticking points.

Stitt's letter on Thursday addresses the Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall.