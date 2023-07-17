An Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management official expressed confidence on Monday that federal funds are on the way to help pay for relief efforts related to last month’s severe storms.

But Keli Cain, public affairs director for the department, acknowledged that response times for state requests for federal major disaster declarations can vary.

“Usually, I would say up to a week is what we would expect to wait for a public assistance declaration request, but sometimes it does go longer than that, and again, that is internal FEMA (issue); I don’t know why,” Cain said. “Sometimes it is something that is going on with their funding or the fact that they have a lot of other disasters that are happening in other areas at the same time.

“It could be a number of different reasons, but we don’t have any reason to believe that it won’t be approved.”

The state made its request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance on July 1. The request was to cover damages caused by straight line winds and tornadoes in 19 counties from June 14-18.

Such declarations must ultimately be made by the president.

“We don’t have any reason to expect that the declaration request will not be approved,” Cain said. “We are not sure why it has taken so long to be approved, but we are well over our statewide indicator (to meet the criteria for the declaration), and all of our counties that were included in the request are over their indicators.”

A spokeswoman for U.S. Sen. James Lankford said he is following the issue closely and has been in regular contact with the White House.

Once approved, Disaster Declarations for Public Assistance provide partial reimbursement to state and local governments, electric cooperatives and other entities. Typically, FEMA reimburses 75% of costs — beyond what insurance covers — with state and local governments splitting the remaining 25%.

The funding covers debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs, and other expenses tied to the disaster response.

Joe Kralicek, executive director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, estimated that the county’s eligible damages could be in excess of $25 million.

High winds swept through Tulsa in the early hours of June 18, downing trees throughout the city and knocking out power to approximately 200,000 businesses and homes.

Tulsa County and the city of Tulsa issued separate state of emergency declarations on June 18. The state’s declaration was signed by acting governor and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, on June 20 because Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell were out of state.

Last month’s storm in Tulsa has been compared to the 2007 ice storm in terms of potential overall damage. During that incident, however, it took less time for the federal government to declare a major disaster.

That incident period, according to FEMA records, was from Dec. 8, 2007, to Jan. 3, 2008, with the federal major disaster declaration issued just 10 days after the storm hit.

To be eligible for a federal major disaster declaration, the state overall and individual counties must meet thresholds for FEMA-approved public assistance based on population and per capita incomes.

The state threshold is approximately $7 million, and the state’s initial request for federal assistance included validated damages of $12.6 million, Cain said.

“We suspect that we will have to make another request to add on additional counties, but we are still going through that process,” she said.

The state was not eligible to apply to FEMA for individual assistance because the uninsured damage to homes was not high enough, Cain said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is providing assistance to help residents and businesses in Comanche and Tulsa counties and their neighboring counties.

That program provides low-interest loans to cover costs associated with physical damage to businesses and homes as well as economic injury.

“So far they have been in town for just over a week and have already issued 228 applications,” Kralicek said. “One hundred forty-seven of those have been received back, and they have approved 17 of those and given out $536,000 so far. …

“That is well beyond what we normally see, and it shows the impact to the area.”