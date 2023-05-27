Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature completed its regular legislative session on Friday after sending hundreds of bills to the governor’s desk.

Over the past four months at the state Capitol, lawmakers passed a record $12.9 billion budget and approved a “historic” education package, but momentum on some controversial and closely watched policy issues petered out before the end of session.

Some of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s priorities fell to the wayside, and some culture war issues that grabbed headlines failed to gain traction as the session progressed.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said it’s normal for a legislative session to end with some unfinished business. Often, it takes years of fine-tuning legislation to get good policy, he said.

“There’s a lot of issues that we all care about that didn’t get to the finish line,” he said. “It’s just the nature of the beast.”

Here’s a look at some legislative issues that stalled this year.

Sports betting

Although Gov. Kevin Stitt started this year gung ho about legalizing sports betting, legislation to do just that stalled in the Senate.

Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, introduced legislation to add in-person and mobile sports betting as a supplement to the state-tribal model gaming compact. This is the second year in a row Luttrell has pushed to legalize sportsbook.

Treat has long maintained that the Legislature should use the sports betting issue as leverage to get the state more favorable gaming compacts with Oklahoma’s tribal nations. The tribes have the exclusive right to operate gaming in the state.

Stitt’s frosty relationship with the tribes may have hindered his ability to unite stakeholders around legalizing the new form of gambling.

Three dozen states have legalized sports gambling in some form.

Tax cuts

Lawmakers closed out the session without passing major tax cuts that would benefit most Oklahomans.

For the second year in a row, the Legislature punted on cutting personal income taxes or eliminating the state portion of the grocery sales tax, despite pressure from Stitt. The governor had also called for a corporate income tax cut, which the Legislature did not deliver.

On Friday, Stitt said he might call lawmakers into a special session on tax cuts.

Many GOP senators were resistant to extensive tax cuts this year for fear that they could dramatically reduce tax collections and leave the state in a vulnerable financial position in the years to come.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said he’s hopeful that both chambers can work out an agreement to cut taxes in the next legislative session.

“We will continue to push for tax cuts going forward,” he said.

In the $12.9 billion state budget proposed for the upcoming fiscal year, lawmakers eliminated the state’s franchise tax, which is levied on corporations, and reversed a so-called marriage penalty for couples who file their income taxes jointly.

Treat said both chambers agreed that the state could afford these two tax cuts. He also touted a new tax credit for families that send their children to private school as one of what he called responsible and sustainable tax cuts passed this year.

State employee pay raises

Lawmakers approved across-the-board teacher pay raises and appropriated about $130 million more for higher education this year, including $49 million for faculty raises at state colleges and universities.

But other state employees won’t see pay raises.

Last year, the Legislature earmarked funding for targeted pay raises for law enforcement officers, public health workers and others.

Lawmakers last approved across-the-board raises for state employees in 2019.

Drag show bans

Controversial bills aimed at banning drag performances in public places stalled in the House and Senate this year but could be revived in the 2024 legislative session.

While many GOP-led state legislatures have advanced bans on drag shows, bills banning “adult cabaret” performances, drag queen story hours and “lewd acts” in public places stalled in the Oklahoma Legislature.

The bills drew significant opposition from the the LGBTQ community and from groups such as the Oklahoma City Pride Alliance, which said drag performers help make OKC PrideFest possible. A crowd of people, including some local drag queens, protested the bills at the Capitol earlier this session.

However, the Legislature passed and Stitt signed into law legislation that bans gender-affirming surgery and drug treatments for minors. That law is being challenged in court.

Abortion access

Although Stitt said in a gubernatorial debate last year that he would sign legislation to expand the exceptions in Oklahoma’s abortion laws, the Legislature didn’t deliver, despite an anti-abortion lawmaker’s having led the charge.

State law prohibits abortions except those necessary to save the life of a woman experiencing a medical emergency. But a related law that is enforced through the threat of civil lawsuits includes exceptions for women seeking an abortion due to rape or incest if she has reported the crime to law enforcement.

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, said she wanted to standardize Oklahoma’s abortion laws. Her legislation had support from Oklahomans for Life, an anti-abortion group. But some anti-abortion lawmakers balked at the idea of weakening the state’s ban on the procedure.

Cockfighting

A controversial bill to reduce the punishments for cockfighting stalled this year.

A bill from Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, that would have reduced the punishment for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor was one of the pro-cockfighting bills that didn’t advance to the governor’s desk this year.

Humphrey has filed the bill two years in a row, so it’s likely to reemerge next year.

Animal rights groups fought hard against the proposal, which had support from a pro-cockfighting group that contributed more than $70,000 to lawmakers.

Book bans

Legislation that would restrict access to materials in public and school libraries lost steam toward the end of the session.

Senate Bill 397 from Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, did not advance from a conference committee as the House and Senate tried to come to an agreement on the details of the legislation.

The bill would have banned library content that the average person would find has “a prominent tendency to appeal to a prurient interest in sex.”

The measure also would have organized library materials into age-appropriate categories, with content intended for older students moved to a restricted area. The bill faced bipartisan opposition.

Some Republicans said SB 397 was an example of government overreach. Democrats criticized the measure because it could have limited what books and other materials adults could access at public libraries.

Criminal justice reform

A yearslong effort to rewrite the state’s criminal code will continue next year.

Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, said he got very close to reaching an agreement with stakeholders on how to reorganize the 1,100 felonies in the criminal code into standard offense classes. The idea behind the legislation is to create certainty and consistency in felony sentencing across the state, he said.

But extensive negotiations between the House and the Senate on an education package sucked the oxygen out of the room for other policy issues, Osburn said.

“We just didn’t have the time or the bandwidth to complete that,” he said.

Osburn said he’s confident that all the stakeholders will work together in the interim to come up with a better final product that can clear the Legislature next year.

This felony reclassification process has been in the works since 2018.



