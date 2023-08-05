Chris Moore Web Production Technician Follow Chris Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Four juvenile girls were injured after lightning struck water they were in Saturday morning, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department reported.

According to GRDA Police, the girls were at the Blue Hole Park on Saline Creek, east of Salina, in Mayes County, when lightning struck the water around 10:45 a.m., injuring the four girls.

Two of the girls were taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital, while the other two were taken to a Pryor hospital by personal vehicles.

An investigation into the event is ongoing.