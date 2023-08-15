Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday said he believes the State Board of Education will not overreact when considering accreditation for Tulsa Public Schools.

The district has been a lightning rod for criticism from State Superintendent Ryan Walters over academic performance and financial management.

The State Board of Education is expected to consider the district’s accreditation Aug. 24, a week after classes resume for TPS students. Walters has said all options are on the table, including nonaccreditation. Walters’ office on Tuesday said it would "have another week focused on Tulsa" and reissued a video criticizing the district's performance.​

Stitt said he believes the state board will give the district all the resources and chances necessary to get TPS on the right trajectory.

“Everybody knows in Tulsa they are going to be OK, and everything is going to be OK,” Stitt said in a phone interview with the Tulsa World. “We want to continue to challenge the status quo.

“I don’t know what takeover is, what they are talking about. I believe in local control. I think the local board needs to address that.”

Non-accreditation would halt all state recognition of and taxpayer funding for the district that serves about 34,000 students

State accreditation officers have recommended two deficiencies for the upcoming year.

Stitt appoints the members of the State Board of Education but said he has not talked to anyone on the board about Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation. Walters, who was elected statewide, serves as the board's chairman.

“I have talked to a couple of business leaders in Tulsa about this,” Stitt said, adding he hasn't heard the issue is negatively affecting economic development.

During the COVID pandemic, Stitt was a loud critic of TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist for keeping schools closed.

Walters has suggested Gist, who has been superintendent of the district since 2015, needs to be replaced.

“These low academic scores are not new. It has been terrible on Tulsa for years,” Walters recently told the Tulsa World. “You have a superintendent, you know, just — I’ll put it this way: She’s a bus driver. She’s driving the bus. The bus has veered into a ditch and is now crashed into a tree. You know, at that point, I think you get a new bus driver.”

Stitt said determining Gist's fate as superintendent is not his job. It is a local control decision, he said.

“I definitely think Tulsa needs to improve and get on a better trajectory,” Stitt said.

Walters served as Stitt’s Education Secretary before being replaced. The action came after Oklahoma’s attorney general advised the head of the state Senate that Walters could not serve simultaneously in his statewide elected position and as the governor’s education secretary.