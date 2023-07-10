Two men are now facing criminal charges for trying to control public access to the June meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

One stands accused of wrenching the arm of a teacher from Tulsa and pushing a state-employed security officer.

Edwards R. Moore Jr., 79, and Leonard B. Scott III, 75, are both charged in Oklahoma County District Court with the misdemeanor offense of obstructing or impeding passage within a state building.

Additionally, Moore is charged with two counts of assault and battery, and Scott is charged with willfully disturbing, interfering with or disrupting state business.

According to probable cause affidavits filed in court, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who was on duty at the scene on the morning of June 22 said he saw a security guard employed by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety “aggressively pushed” by a man later identified as Moore in the lobby of the Oklahoma State Department of Education building.

Since State Superintendent Ryan Walters was elected and became a lightning rod for controversy, monthly meetings of the state Board of Education have drawn hoards of individuals offering public comment for and against his actions or stated views.

Public seating in the room where the state board has met for decades is currently limited to about two dozen seats, and anyone without a seat is relegated to standing outside in a hallway with no audio access to the meeting room's microphones.

A large crowd of people was waiting before June's meeting to sign up to give public comments and/or be let into the room where the monthly meeting of the State Board of Education was about to begin.

Another state trooper reported seeing Scott handing out numbers to fellow members of the public and seeing Scott and Moore blocking people for disregarding this unofficial, unauthorized numbered ticketing system from being able to access the meeting room.

A teacher at a Tulsa-based charter school reported to law enforcement on the scene that she had been physically assaulted by a man that officers identified as Moore.

“Upon reviewing security video, (the trooper) could see Moore did grab (the teacher) as she tried to enter the hallway to the meeting room. (The teacher) struggled to get free, but Moore pulled her back. (The state-employed security officer) became involved and Moore can be seen aggressively pushing (the security officer),” an affidavit states.

Investigators also reviewed a news outlet's video footage that reportedly shows Scott using his body to block access to the public meeting.

A third man who was investigated for his actions during the lobby conflict and who was asked to leave the premises on June 22 has not been charged.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.