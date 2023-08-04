Karoline Leonard Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Karoline Leonard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

HOMINY — When her brother’s name was called to receive his diploma Friday at Dick Conner Correctional Center, Daisy Mills erupted into applause.

Willie Fields III received his associate of arts degree through the Tulsa Community College Corrections Education Program.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Mills said. “I’m so proud of him — of all of them. It takes focus to do something like this. They’re grabbing it by the horns, doing the time in an impactful way. I would not have missed this.”

Fields is one of 24 men at the Hominy correctional facility who earned high school diplomas, associate degrees or certifications Friday, with 14 of those earning degrees through the program at Tulsa Community College.

The program, started in 2007, offers education opportunities to inmates with the hopes of better preparing them for employment once released from prison. Since its start, the program has awarded more than 500 certificates or degrees.

Any incarcerated person at Dick Conner Correctional Center can join the program free of charge and can earn various equivalency certificates and degrees and even attend classes through Langston University to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“I don’t know how I would have survived without this program. … This is a big step, but you have to do more. You have to prove yourself over and over again inside and outside prison,” said Cody Zimmer, Tulsa FAB Lab manager who went through the program while incarcerated for seven years.

In 2016, Tulsa Community College’s Second Chance Program was selected for a Pell Grant eligibility pilot program through the U.S. Department of Education. The pilot program helped form new regulations to reinstate Pell grant eligibility for incarcerated individuals. These new federal regulations went into effect on July 1.

A study on the Pell Grant pilot program by the Vera Institute of Justice found that incarcerated people who participate in postsecondary education programs are 48% less likely to return to prison after release. The study also found that increasing educational opportunities in prisons can save taxpayers more than $365 million per year.

Jeana Ely, superintendent of schools in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, said the men who go through this program do so of their own volition. They make the choice to better themselves, to put in the time, to study, to focus and to make a positive impact on their society, she said.

On Friday, 10 men earned high school equivalency and 14 men earned college degrees. Five earned two associate degrees each; nine earned one associate degree; and two earned a certificate.

Darrell Elliott and Prentice Ponds both were among the men who earned associate degrees in liberal arts.

Both Elliott and Ponds have gone through the program several times, with Ponds now in his third semester with Langston University while serving.

“It’s a free program that is open to anybody. I opted in initially to pass time, but I started liking it. When I do something, I gotta do it all the way,” Ponds said.

Elliott said he hopes someday to be an event planner, own a business or help incarcerated individuals with reentry following their release.

Not everybody who goes to prison wants to stay or wants to leave just to come back, he said.

“This is an opportunity to show society that some people are wanting to come back (out of prison) as a better man,” Elliott said.

He said the program helps humanize inmates and that he joined it initially to truly discover himself.

Damon Ousley of Ousley Investments gave the keynote address at the commencement. Ousley was incarcerated twice, and he said Friday that his time in prison motivated him to change the direction of his life.

He commended the graduates, saying this is the first step in building a life outside of prison.

“It was hard enough for me to graduate high school in the world, and you’re all doing it in prison. … You wanted to be here, and I commend you, because I didn’t do it,” Ousley said.

He explained that through his time in prison, he decided to start a business and later go into investments. He said part of how he made this possible was surrounding himself with people who wanted to see him succeed.

“The way you stay out of here is to pick better friends. … Go hang with the nerds. Y’all are the nerds now,” Ousley said, laughing.

Elliott said he might be released soon, so this program has helped prepare him for his life outside of prison.

“Prison is a negative place,” Elliott said. “This program gives us the opportunity to change our life and impact the community.”

