Gov. Kevin Stitt's latest Cabinet secretary of education resigned Tuesday after three months.

In April, Stitt replaced controversial Education Secretary Ryan Walters with Katherine Curry, a college professor, with his spokesperson saying Walters "remains a close adviser to the governor."

Voters in November elected Walters as state superintendent.

Upon her resignation Tuesday, Curry said: "I valued my time working alongside him (Stitt) and the rest of his cabinet, but the complexity and political environment have led me to the conclusion that I can better serve Oklahoma’s students and future teachers by dedicating my time and energy to the classroom. I thank Governor Stitt for this honor and I trust that he will continue to fight for what’s best for students across Oklahoma.”

The Governor’s Office says it will begin a search for a new secretary of education immediately.

“I deeply appreciated Dr. Curry’s service to Oklahoma and its students and families,” Stitt said in a press announcement. “The insight she brought as an educator was invaluable. I wish her all the best as she departs this position and returns to the classroom at Oklahoma State University.”

The secretary of education oversees 41 boards, agencies and commissions.

