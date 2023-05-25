Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Superintendent Ryan Walters on Thursday announced he was launching what he called a "public awareness" campaign against the nation's largest teachers union and its state affiliate.

During the monthly Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting, Walters had a newly created video shown contrasting his statements during a recent appearance on a Fox News television program with convention statements from National Education Association President Rebecca Pringle and Executive Director Kim Anderson, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance at the NEA event.

Interspersed throughout the new video from the Oklahoma State Department of Education were brief video clips of an unidentified individual speaking about second-graders in her class choosing non-gender specific pronounces for themselves, of an interview with Maia Kobabe, author of a memoir called, “Gender Queer,” and another adult, a former El Paso, Texas, teacher, speaking about her preference that sex abusers be referred to as "minor attracted."

Earlier this month, Walters called teachers' unions "terrorist organizations" in a heated legislative hearing at the Capitol.

There was an overflow crowd for Thursday morning’s state board meeting. About 40 individuals could not be accommodated in the boardroom seating area, so they listened in as best they could from a hallway outside.

At the conclusion of the video being displayed, Erika Wright, president of the Noble Public Schools Foundation and founder of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, called out from the hallway: “Shame on you!”

Recent state board of education meetings have drawn political supporters of Walters to sign up and offer public comment applauding his ongoing rhetoric decrying public school teachers for liberal and Marxist “indoctrination” of students and certain books as pornographic.

Since Thursday morning’s meeting occurred after the conclusion of the academic year for most school districts, those voices were joined by some public school teachers and parents who questioned the truthfulness of Walters’ claims as they pertain to Oklahoma public schools and expressed concern about Walters’ “terrorist” remark.

Board member Katie Quebedeaux was absent for Thursday's meeting, as was Trent Smith, who recently resigned. Gov. Kevin Stitt's office did not respond when asked when Smith's replacement might be named.

Shaista Fenwick, who teaches at Moore High School and the University of Oklahoma, said this at Thursday's state board meeting about the way she feels she has been spoken about as a teacher recently: “It's not offensive. It's dehumanizing. And trust and believe our children are watching.”

Stacey Woolley, Tulsa school board president, said she came to speak only as the parent of public school students and not in her capacity as a locally elected school official.

She told Walters she believes his words have been “vitriolic, dishonest and they are also inciting,” and “in a country where mass shootings have become routine,” they “might just be the spark that light the fire.”

“Listen to my heart from one parent to another. I’m here to ask honestly to beg — to beg for you for the safety of my children — that you take time to genuinely reflect upon the words you use,” Woolley said to Walters from a lectern.

Another public school parent, Kit Fairchild, did not identify his hometown in his public remarks but said he is a business owner and he and his wife are the parents of three children, two who have already graduated and one high-schooler.

Fairchild accused Walters of being “stuck in campaign mode” and the aim of his rhetoric “to get people anxious and nervous and scared.”

A Kiowa woman from Elgin named Susan Whitehorse Johnson indicated she was an educator, although she did not specify her title or district.

She said Oklahoma has a history of indoctrinating children when native children “were taken from this state and put mostly in religious schools.”

But she disputed that modern day Oklahoma public school educators are doing any such thing.

“This rhetoric of indoctrination is not happening,” said Whitehorse Johnson.

In just over an hour of public comment, Walters’ supporters turned out in force as has become the norm.

The Rev. Stephen Hamilton, pastor of Saint Monica Catholic Church in Edmond, commended Walters and the other state Board of Education members

“The vast majority of people in our great state support you and the work you're doing to provide children and youth with good information free from ideologies that are not part of education, education whose mission should be to help young minds ascertain the truth.”

Julie Collier told the board she and her family recently relocated back to Oklahoma after living in California for years.

“We are thrilled so far with the education he has received,” she said of her son, and added that she has worked as an adjunct teacher in their new school district. “His teachers are amazing because they’re a part of the community and they care.”

Collier said she believes Walters’ statement that teachers unions are terrorists has been taken out of context and she is troubled by the control she believes teachers unions wield here.

“I also understand you're not calling teachers terrorists, you're calling the teachers unions terrorists,” she said. “And I will say that the teachers unions are clearly making a very strong move in Oklahoma to take over the education, to take over the politics, to take over every seat from the school boards, to the city, to the county, to the state, and the federal government. And that is not their place.

"We need to make sure that our kids are educated and they are not indoctrinated by the politics of the teachers unions. Keep the teachers unions out of the classroom.”

Photos: Thursday's Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting