OKLAHOMA CITY — The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board on Monday decided to hire two private attorneys to deal with contract negotiations for the creation of a new state-sponsored, private Catholic school, as well as the litigation it expects to face as a result of entering into such uncharted legal waters.

Because the state board went against the legal advice of Oklahoma’s attorney general in approving sponsorship St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which would be the nation’s first religious charter school, paying for outside legal advice became necessary.

After discussion of the issue in executive session at Monday’s special board meeting, the board returned and took two votes — both 4-1.

The first was to begin the process to hire one private attorney to advise them on contract negotiations with Oklahoma Catholic leaders for the sponsorship of St. Isidore.

Member Bill Pearson, of Oologah, voted no.

The second vote was to begin the process to hire a second private attorney in preparation for facing litigation.

Chairman Robert Franklin, of Tulsa, voted no.

State law provides for the hiring of outside legal counsel under certain circumstances under Oklahoma Statute Title 74, Section 20i.

Commonly referred to as “20i contracts,” outside legal representation can be obtained by eligible state governing boards from a list of attorneys and firms maintained by the attorney general. Interested attorneys can submit applications online on the AG's website.

The board asked the agency's executive director to determine how many approved attorneys would be willing to represent them, and what their fees would be, and report back by June 27.

Members Scott Strawn, of Bethany, and Nellie Sanders, of Kingfisher, raised questions about the process of having the Attorney General's Office approve of outside attorneys when there has been such a substantial difference of legal opinion.

Franklin said their legal advisers from the Attorney General's Office made it clear that needing outside counsel would be one of the consequences of going against their legal advice. And those legal advisers have no role in approving 20i contracts.

“The process is there for everybody to see, including us. It has worked for us for decades,” Franklin said of the Attorney General's Office checking minimum qualifications and approving applications for private attorneys willing to represent state governing boards when needed.

Strawn relented, saying, “While I find the process illogical, I expect the attorney general to execute it fairly.”

Oklahoma statutes define charter schools as public schools and specifically prohibit them from affiliation with a nonpublic sectarian school or religious institution.

Ahead of the June 5 vote, Attorney General Gentner Drummond and his representatives advised the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board that a vote of approval would be unconstitutional.

Deputy Attorney General Niki Batt also sounded the alarm that the board’s standard sponsorship contract, which is in place with six existing online charter schools, could become unenforceable because it would have to have its requirements related to nonsectarian school operations carved out for St. Isidore.

Oklahoma Catholic Church leaders and lawyers from the Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Initiative Clinic who helped them view St. Isidore as a test case to challenge separation of church and state laws across the nation.

They argue that charter schools are private and that as a result the Catholic Church should not be barred from obtaining charter school sponsorship and funding on the grounds of religion.

The possibility of legal actions to stop St. Isidore from moving forward have been raised both by Attorney General Drummond, as well as national groups advocating for the separation of church and state.

On June 5, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, which oversees all online charter schools, voted 3-2 to sponsor St. Isidore, including the deciding “yes” vote by a new member who was installed one business day before, to approve state sanctioning and taxpayer funding for St. Isidore.

On Monday, Franklin raised the lingering question of the eligibility to serve and validity of the deciding vote of Brian Bobek, that new member appointed one business day before the June 5 board meeting by Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall.

During approval of the minutes of the Jan. 5 meeting, Franklin said he continues to object to the validity of Bobek’s June 5 vote and questions whether it is in St. Isidore's best interest to have such a "technicality" lingering over the sponsorship vote.

He voted to abstain from approving the minutes.

The state Attorney General’s Office believes that Bobek is ineligible to serve until November.

Long-serving member Barry Beauchamp, a retired school superintendent from Lawton who had been allowed to continue serving after his term expired some months ago, was replaced abruptly on June 2 by House Speaker McCall.