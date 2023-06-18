Because the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board went against the legal advice of Oklahoma’s attorney general in approving sponsorship of a private Catholic school, it will need to hire a private attorney to negotiate a contract with religious leaders.

A special meeting on the matter has been set for Monday afternoon.

Also still lingering is the question of the eligibility to serve and validity of the deciding vote of a new member appointed at the last minute by Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall.

If opened, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School will be the nation’s first religious charter school.

Oklahoma statutes define charter schools as public schools and specifically prohibit them from affiliation with a nonpublic sectarian school or religious institution.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond and his representatives advised the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board that a vote of approval would be unconstitutional.

Oklahoma Catholic Church leaders and lawyers from the Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Initiative Clinic who helped them view St. Isidore as a test case to challenge separation of church and state laws across the nation.

They argue that charter schools are private and that as a result the Catholic Church should not be barred from obtaining charter school sponsorship and funding on the grounds of religion.

On June 5, Oklahoma’s current governing board over all online charter schools voted 3-2, including the deciding “yes” vote by a new member who was installed one business day before, to approve state sanctioning and taxpayer funding for St. Isidore.

“It’s not just that they went against legal counsel; they went outside the parameters of the state and U.S. constitutions. Ergo, we are just unable to represent them,” Phil Bacharach, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, told the Tulsa World on Friday afternoon.

Monday’s special meeting agenda includes a closed-door executive session for the board to communicate with its current attorneys about the St. Isidore matter and then an item that would allow them to vote in public on the possible hiring of outside legal counsel under Oklahoma Statute Title 74, Section 20i.

Commonly referred to as “20i contracts,” outside legal representation can be obtained by eligible state governing boards from a list of attorneys and firms maintained by the attorney general.

Ahead of the June 5 vote, Deputy Attorney General Niki Batt also sounded the alarm that the board’s standard sponsorship contract, which is in place with six existing online charter schools, could become unenforceable because it would have to have its requirements related to nonsectarian school operations carved out for St. Isidore.

Still lingering is the question of the eligibility of Oklahoma City businessman Brian Bobek, who signed his oath of office as a board member moments before the start of the June 5 board meeting.

The state Attorney General’s Office believes that Bobek is ineligible to serve until November, but an email to that effect was not received by the board’s chairman and executive director until after Bobek cast the deciding vote on St. Isidore.

Long-serving member Barry Beauchamp, a retired school superintendent from Lawton who had been allowed to continue serving after his term expired some months ago, was replaced abruptly on June 2 by House Speaker Charles McCall.

Less than half an hour before the June 5 meeting, Batt sent an email to board Chairman Robert Franklin of Tulsa and Executive Director Rebecca Wilkinson, saying that because Beauchamp had not vacated his seat, the law that created the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board doesn’t allow Bobek to take over the seat until November.

Franklin has said publicly that if Bobek was ineligible, his vote was invalid.

The email from Batt “basically says he shouldn’t even be seated,” Franklin told the Tulsa World previously. “My response is I think his vote should be vacated. Therefore, it (the vote) was 2-2 and was voted down.”

