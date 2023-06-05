Related story Catholic charter school proposal greenlighted for state sanctioning, taxpayer funding

Reactions to Monday’s vote by the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to publicly fund the nation’s first religious charter school has drawn mixed reviews.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the decision is unconstitutional and that “costly” legal action is likely after a contract for the school is signed.

“The approval of any publicly funded religious school is contrary to Oklahoma law and not in the best interest of taxpayers,” Drummond said. “It’s extremely disappointing that board members violated their oath in order to fund religious schools with our tax dollars. In doing so, these members have exposed themselves and the State to potential legal action that could be costly.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt applauded the 3-2 vote.

"This is a win for religious liberty and education freedom in our great state, and I am encouraged by these efforts to give parents more options when it comes to their child’s education," said Stitt. "Oklahomans support religious liberty for all and support an increasingly innovative educational system that expands choice. Today, with the nation watching, our state showed that we will not stand for religious discrimination."

State Superintendent Ryan Walters also applauded the vote, saying: “This decision reflects months of hard work, and more importantly, the will of the people of Oklahoma.”

Nina Rees, president and chief executive officer of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, disagreed with the move.

“This decision runs afoul of state law and the U.S. Constitution. All charter schools are public schools, and as such must be non-sectarian. Charter schools were conceived as, and have always been, innovative public schools that provide an alternative for families who want a public school option other than the one dictated by their ZIP code,” Rees said.

“The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is trying to make charter schools into something they are not. We stand ready to support charter school advocates on the ground in Oklahoma as they fight to preserve the public nature of these unique schools and protect the religious and civil rights of the students and teachers who choose them.

“Public schools cannot teach religion, require attendance at religious services, or condition enrollment or hiring based on religious beliefs. While a sectarian organization may be permitted to operate a charter school, that school must remain a nonsectarian, open enrollment non-discriminatory public school.”

Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee Chairwoman Misty Bradley, a public school policy advocacy group, said: “As parents and taxpayers, we are gravely disappointed in today’s decision by the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to approve our nation’s first state-funded religious school. This unconstitutional decision is a violation of our religious liberty and an inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars.”

Americans United for Separation of Church and State’s President and CEO Rachel Laser said her organization is preparing legal action to "protect religious freedom and public education in Oklahoma.

“It’s hard to think of a clearer violation of the religious freedom of Oklahoma taxpayers and public-school families than the state establishing the nation’s first religious public charter school," Laser said.

"This is a sea change for American democracy. Americans United will work with our Oklahoma and national partners to take all possible legal action to fight this decision and defend the separation of church and state that’s promised in both the Oklahoma and U.S. Constitutions."

