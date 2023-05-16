OKLAHOMA CITY — Ginger Tinney's daughter was supposed to be born over summer break, but she came three weeks early when Tinney went into labor on May 1, the same day she was supposed to be at her school's end of the year party.

The early arrival left Tinney, who was still a teacher at the time, scrambling because she didn't have any time off remaining for the rest of the school year. Tinney recalled that her district docked her pay while she stayed home with her newborn.

Under a GOP education plan advancing through the Oklahoma Legislature, teachers could receive six weeks of paid maternity leave after giving birth.

"Hallelujah. It's about time," said Tinney, who is the executive director of Professional Oklahoma Educators. The change is likely to encourage more women to become teachers, she said.

"There's no way I could have gone back to work before then (six weeks)," Tinney said. "There's no way after having a baby I could have done it. It's exhausting. Your body's just gone through a major transition, and you just don't get over it that quick."

The state's offering teachers paid maternity leave would be a first.

Republican lawmakers plan to earmark $12 million for paid maternity leave next year as part of $625 million in new public education funding.

The proposal has been met with bipartisan praise even as other parts of the GOP's education agenda, namely tax credits for families who send their children to private school, has faced opposition from teachers and elected officials across the aisle.

Senate Bill 1121 says full-time teachers will become eligible to receive paid maternity leave after working for a public school district for one year.

The bill is unclear as to whether women who foster or adopt a baby would be eligible for the same benefit. But Rep. Rhonda Baker, who chairs the House Common Education Committee, said she assumes those mothers could also qualify for paid maternity leave.

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said he's ecstatic that paid maternity leave made it into Republicans' final education plan.

"For a pregnant mom who just had a baby, it's about giving them time to be with their child without the stress of being pulled in a million directions," he said.

Roughly three-fourths of Oklahoma educators are women, and the average age of teachers is trending younger as a growing number of veteran educators retire, Pugh said.

Earlier this legislative session, Pugh was pushing for 12 weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers. Lawmakers pared down the number of weeks in an attempt to be sensitive to school districts' needs, he said.

But teachers could use sick leave or personal days to extend their maternity leave, Pugh said.

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said the paid maternity leave proposal is a huge step forward. Democrats overwhelmingly support the idea, she said.

But the rest of the GOP education package falls short because neighboring states will continue to surpass Oklahoma in per-pupil funding, Provenzano said.

Lawmakers are also considering granting six weeks of paid maternity leave for state employees through a bill filed by Sen. Jessica Garvin, D-Duncan, and Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City.

Archer said he's confident that the bill will go to the governor's desk because Senate Bill 193 has gotten bipartisan support in both chambers.

