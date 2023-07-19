More than 11,500 Oklahomans stand to benefit from the White House's latest student debt forgiveness effort, with nearly $550 million in loan cancellations approved for qualifying borrowers in the state.

The new plan — which will forgive $39 billion in student loans nationally for more than 804,000 borrowers — was announced this week by President Joe Biden and targets low-income borrowers who have been repaying their loans for 20 or more years.

Those who are eligible are not required to take any action, officials said, and will be alerted by their loan service when their debt is discharged.

"I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class, not a burden that weighs down on families for decades," Biden said in a statement. "My administration is delivering on that commitment."

He said the discharges are part of an effort to address "historical failures" in the administration of the federal student loan program. Under the program's income-driven repayment plans, qualifying payments should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness but were not accurately accounted for, officials said.

The announcement comes after Biden's previous, much broader student debt cancellation plan was struck down in February by the U.S. Supreme Court.

That proposal, first announced in August 2022, would have provided up to $20,000 in debt relief to over 40 million Americans. Included were at least 172,000 Oklahomans who were approved before the plan was struck down.

Biden said the Supreme Court "made the wrong decision," prompting his administration to seek "an alternative path to relief for as many borrowers as possible, as soon as possible."

Among Oklahoma residents, about 12.3% have student loan debt and owe on average $31,525, according to educationdata.org.

More than half of Oklahomans with student loan debt are 35 or older.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said: "For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress toward forgiveness. Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking another historic step to right these wrongs. By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve."

The U.S. Department of Education began notifying eligible borrowers last Friday.

For more information on income-driven loan repayment, go to studentaid.gov/idr.

