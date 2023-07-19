The University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa rank as the state’s top two higher education institutions in an annual list that compares universities across the country.

The list, part of U.S. News & World Report’s annual review of colleges and universities nationally, ranked OU and TU as No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in Oklahoma, followed by Oklahoma State University at No. 3.

Another Tulsa-area institution, Rogers State University in Claremore, came in at No. 5 behind No. 4 Oklahoma City University.

The annual rankings are based on various factors, including affordability, campus size and academic calendar.

TU’s ranking made it the top-ranked private university in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Meanwhile, Rogers State University, the only four-year public residential university in the Tulsa metropolitan area, ranked tops among the state’s 10 regional universities.

The report also showed how the state’s schools compared nationally.

Norman-based OU ranked 127th in the country overall and 61st in the Top Public Schools category.

TU was 137th nationally and No. 70 in U.S. News’ Best Value Schools.

OSU in Stillwater, 182nd nationally, ranked No. 91 in Top Public Schools.

The rest of the top 10 for the state include, in order, are Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond and the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

To view the full 2022-23 Best Colleges in Oklahoma rankings, along with details about each school, go to usnews.com/best-colleges/ok.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.