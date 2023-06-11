OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine received a “historic” appropriation during the last legislative session.

Lawmakers approved House Bill 2863 to create the Oklahoma State University Veterinary Medicine Authority and appropriated about $80 million for it.

Carlos Risco, OSU College of Veterinary Medicine dean, said it is the largest appropriation in the college’s history. The bill and appropriation will allow the college to increase the number of faculty, expand clinical services and upgrade facilities, he said.

Oklahoma State University is home to one of 33 veterinary colleges in the nation, Risco said. It graduates between 103 and 106 students each year after completion of the four-year program.

The creation of the OSU Veterinary Medicine Authority will allow the school to receive long-term support and direct appropriations from the Legislature, Risco said.

He said the funds will allow the college to address deferred maintenance, adding that its animal hospital is old. It will also allow the hospital to expand its reception area and parking lot and add examination rooms, Risco said.

It will allow for upgrades to some cattle- and horse-handling facilities that need to be replaced, he said.

Oklahoma and the nation have been facing a shortage of veterinarians. In Oklahoma, the shortage is particularly evident in rural areas, Risco said.

The expansion with the new money will allow more “folks that live in those communities to bring their animals to us,” Risco said. “Right now, with the shortage of faculty I have, that is difficult to do. As I expand the number of faculty, then I am going to be in a better position to see more cases from those rural communities that bring their animals to the hospital.”

Risco said the financial support will be helpful in the accreditation process, although the veterinary program already is fully accredited.

Gov. Kevin Stitt initially vetoed House Bill 2863, which created the authority, but lawmakers overrode that veto. Stitt’s veto message said the bill would allow the Veterinary Medicine Authority to issue up to $50 million in bonds with little or no oversight.

Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, said during the override that because Oklahoma relies so heavily on animal husbandry and the agricultural industry, he was perplexed by the veto.

“House Bill 2863, when implemented, will have transformational and generational changes for the health of Oklahomans’ livestock and agricultural industries, ensuring their strength and viability for the long term,” Kidd said.

Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum thanked lawmakers, especially House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, and Kidd “for leading the charge to support what is a crown jewel for Oklahoma — the only veterinary college in the state.”

Both were authors of the measure.

“This is a major step forward, not just for OSU but for all who rely on crucial veterinary services, both at OSU’s veterinary teaching hospital and through our network of skilled graduates who are making a difference in communities across the state,” she said.

<&rule>







The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.(tncms-asset)83950bb9-d5df-5053-99d9-dab09ad645b0[0](/tncms-asset)