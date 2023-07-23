A charter school looking to expand to a second small Oklahoma town has been summarily shut out by the local school board it had hoped to partner with.

But that’s hardly the end of this school choice story out of Okmulgee.

The founder and operators of The Academy of Seminole faced the same rejection by the Seminole Board of Education in 2017. They appealed and won sponsorship from the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

Now they have five years’ experience running a charter school and just graduated their third senior class, for a total of 54 high school graduates — with 36 leaving high school with at least one year of college credit and 20 earning their associate degrees from Seminole State University.

The proposed Academy of Okmulgee’s “Early College” high school model aims to allow juniors and seniors there to get the same kind of head start on their post-high school goals. They would attend college classes at Okmulgee-based Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, designed also to meet high school graduation requirements, or take courses at Green Country Technology Center.

‘Someone else’s school’

Wren Hawthorne, head of school, said a requisite appeal to the Okmulgee school board later this month is a forgone conclusion, so he’s already focusing on a pivot to seek sponsorship from the State Board of Education.

“It would just have been icing on the cake to get support from the local school board because we genuinely want to go in there and work with the community,” said Hawthorne. “Only one board member (Vickie Jones) seemed to have read the application and really asked some good questions and seemed genuinely interested in the school.”

Asked for his reflection on the Okmulgee board’s recent unanimous rejection of the Academy of Okmulgee proposal, school board President Rod Wiemer told the Tulsa World:

“Very simply, the administrative burden placed on the school district to sponsor a charter school is not worth the 3% of state aid given to the sponsor. We have more than enough administrative burden from the state and federal governments just from our own operations. We aren’t looking to be responsible for someone else’s school.”

Charter schools are public schools — funded with taxpayer money — but governed by independent boards and exempted from some state requirements for public schools.

The proposed Academy of Okmulgee would be founded by Advance Rural Education — ARE — an Oklahoma-based nonprofit foundation whose mission is to support education in rural areas.

Hawthorne said ARE has already secured about $2 million in private funds through local foundations and charter school startup grants for the proposed new school, including a competitive grant from the NewSchools Venture Fund, based in California.

And the school itself, which would open in August 2024, would be taking over the facilities of a nonprofit private school in Okmulgee, with an estimated 60 to 70 private school students becoming public school students.

‘Cheating our kids’

Hawthorne, who said he has a master’s degree in public policy with a focus on education policy from Harvard University, has devoted his career to education in small towns because he’s from one.

The idea of expanding The Academy of Seminole model to other small towns in Oklahoma extends only to locales where schools are not already offering students such an opportunity.

“I grew up in Choctaw. Back then, it was probably about the same size as Okmulgee,” said Hawthorne. “I’m the first in my family to go to college. From going from Choctaw to Oklahoma State to Harvard was a big transition in my life. I want to make sure more people have the opportunity to get a good education.”

Ina Agnew, OSUIT vice president of student services and a board member for the proposed Academy of Okmulgee, recently addressed the local school board during its discussion of the matter, according to news coverage by the Okmulgee Times.

Agnew, a resident of Okmulgee, told the board she believes the expansion site of a charter school with a proven track record of success in graduating students with one to two years’ worth of college credit has the potential to positively affect the other public schools in town by reducing their burden because they are “under-resourced” by the state.

Asked for her reflections on the unanimous “no” vote, Agnew told the Tulsa World: “I’m very disappointed. The reason they gave for the denial — they didn’t feel like the administrative fee was worth it to move forward with the application? I think that’s a disappointing reason. Everything is circling around the financials and not creating better opportunities for children.

“We’re already losing students from Okmulgee Public Schools — to Morris, Beggs, Henryetta. Here is an opportunity to work together to have our students remain in the city of Okmulgee. Every school across the board has ‘F’ on their school report card. This has been every single year. I just think that we are cheating our kids.”

‘There isn’t another option’

Matthew Yates, an instructor at the College of the Muscogee Nation in Okmulgee, is also on the proposed charter school’s governing board.

He said his own stepdaughter attends the local private school but that it can no longer sustain itself because income levels are so low across much of the community.

“As the economy has worsened, more families have had to leave the private school,” Yates said. “We have to go outside the Okmulgee school district. Most of us who can take our children to the private school or to Preston or Morris or any other district with decent grades. I don’t think there has been much of an apology or a plan of action from the principals in Okmulgee.

“If we don’t have that charter school, there isn’t another option for those without transportation.”

Eric Doss, director of quality charter services for the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center, said Oklahoma may not have many rural charter schools — yet — but he said that likely will change over time.

“Those local school districts hold the cards. They’ve got the abilities to do those types of things (like an early college model), but they’re used to ‘anybody in this area is automatically going to come to my school, no matter what,’” Doss said.

“I think that was a big shock in Seminole — ‘Wait, people actually want to choose and go to a school that’s going to offer something different?’ It is a paradigm shift.”

Doss said the rapidly growing state of Idaho is an example where rural charter schools are taking hold and local school districts are having to compete for students.

“Charter schools are about giving kids the opportunities to do something different. Up until now in a place like Okmulgee, you had the private school or something like Epic (virtual charter school).

“I don’t think every single small town is going to end up with a charter school, but there are some places where there could be some really awesome things.”

