OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's attorney general issued a formal opinion on Monday that state law allows school districts to make payroll deductions for teachers' association dues.

The opinion comes as State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Gov. Kevin Stitt have criticized teachers' unions and the commonplace practice by which many of their members choose to pay their dues.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond's opinion confirms what many in Oklahoma's education community already knew, said Daniel Tinney, director of government relations for Oklahoma Professional Educators. Many of the association's roughly 12,000 members have their dues deducted from their paychecks automatically.

Drummond issued the opinion in response to a request from Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who leads a legislative subcommittee on education and has been critical of Walters' administration. Walters, at a later point, also sought legal guidance on the same issue, Drummond wrote in a letter detailing his formal opinion.

Justin Holcomb, a spokesman for Walters, said the opinion won't deter the State Department of Education's fight against teachers' unions.

“Invalidating state statutes and garnishing teachers' wages is nothing new for the Left and union supporters," Holcomb said in a statement. "However, it is problematic that a handful of Republicans have decided to make this their top issue. This agency will continue to fight union funding at all levels and refocus our efforts on doing what’s best for students.”

Walters, who previously called teachers' unions "terrorist organizations," signaled in March his intent to use the Department of Education's administrative rulemaking powers to crack down on association dues.

Walters told members of the State Board of Education he intended to inform all public school teachers that membership in professional associations is voluntary. In a draft letter to teachers that Walters provided to the board, he said "state law forbids public school districts from deducting any dues from your payroll."

The state's largest teachers' associations said Walters' interpretation of Oklahoma law is incorrect.

Katherine Bishop, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, which has 30,000 members, thanked Drummond for his work.

"We're grateful for the Attorney General's opinion," she said in a statement. "OEA will continue defending and advocating for public schools and educators across Oklahoma."

Drummond's opinion answered questions about a law passed in 2015 that makes it unlawful for state agencies to make payroll deductions on behalf of a state employee in any professional organization that collectively bargains in accordance with federal law.

The intent of the law was to permit payroll deductions for organizations that relate to the state of Oklahoma or its employees but forbid deductions going out of state for dues in national organizations that collectively bargain under federal law, the opinion states.

Drummond's opinion also notes that the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services has long maintained that the 2015 law does not apply to the payroll deductions of school district employees.

State lawmakers have unsuccessfully tried for years to limit or eliminate payroll deductions for teachers' association dues.

Absent action from the Oklahoma Legislature, Walters indicated that he would try to limit the practice by crafting new state agency rules for the Department of Education to enforce on public school districts.

Walters has not unveiled any proposed rules.

Drummond in April issued a formal opinion that says the superintendent's hands are tied when it comes to crafting agency rules. His opinion says the State Board of Education, which Walters chairs, can adopt new rules only when directed to do so by the Oklahoma Legislature. Lawmakers have not directed the agency to make new rules related to payroll deductions.

Last year, Stitt issued an executive order urging the the State Board of Education "to take action to the fullest extent possible" to ensure employee organization payroll deductions are adhering to state and federal law. He also urged the board, which at the time was led by then-State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, to ensure that district employees "are fully informed of their First Amendment rights — including their right to refuse to pay employee organization dues as well as their right not to associate with the employee organization."

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.