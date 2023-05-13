OKLAHOMA CITY — Educators watching lawmakers trying to craft a historic education funding plan have mixed emotions.

Lawmakers have until 5 p.m. May 26 to pass a plan and send it to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk. They could also return in a special session to hammer out differences.

Last week, lawmakers were close to announcing an agreement but couldn’t agree on a key figure for the Redbud Fund, which uses medical marijuana revenue to let schools buy and improve buildings.

The latest offer from both sides would be the largest funding increase in state history for education, as well as a much-needed teacher raise, said Shawn Hime, Oklahoma State School Boards Association executive director.

He said the latest development in negotiations is “part of politics.”

“It feels like every year we come down to the wire and go back and forth in the Senate and House,” Hime said. “We have yet to have a year a budget wasn’t approved.”

He said he is hopeful an agreement can be reached by May 26.

“I have been keeping track of the back and forth between the House, Senate and governor with occasional commentary from our state superintendent,” said Craig Hoxie, a Booker T. Washington High School teacher who has been in the classroom for 24 years.

He said most of what has gone on so far is “political grandstanding.”

“They don’t have a desire to do anything or they would have a solution,” Hoxie said. “They are making a lot of noise but don’t plan to get anything done and they are all going to blame each other.”

He said watching the process has been frustrating.

Schools are struggling to keep teachers who are leaving the profession for better-paying jobs.

“Thousands of qualified educators have left the state in droves, and they will not come back,” Hoxie said.

Katherine Bishop is president of the Oklahoma Education Association.

She said the negotiation process has been a struggle, and lawmakers have been working diligently to come to an agreement.

“Our folks are at the Capitol every day and have been watching the process,” Bishop said. “We see things moving, and they are moving in the right direction.”

She believes a resolution is very close.

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, R-Tulsa, is a former teacher.

“I think teachers are working hard and doing their job all year long,” Dossett said. “They are very tired of waiting for the Legislature and state superintendent of education, who can’t do their job.

“All they are observing is the antics and games and culture wars and not seeing any results as far as teacher raises and sustainable public education funding.”

Despite her observations, Dossett said she is “holding out hope” that an agreement will be reached.