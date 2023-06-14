OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers have approved $10 million for what is expected to be the nation’s first four-year degree in gunsmithing at a small college in south-central Oklahoma.

The funding was requested by Murray State College, a community college with campuses in Tishomingo and Ardmore and an enrollment of 2,300. Other than the upcoming four-year degree program in gunsmithing, Murray offers two-year degree and certificate programs.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approved Murray's request to offer the bachelor's degree program in April, said Tim Faltyn, Murray State College president.

"We made a special request to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to offer the first and only bachelor's of technology degree of gunsmithing in the United States," he said.

The $10 million appropriated by the Legislature will be used to build a facility on the Tishomingo campus, Faltyn said.

Supporters are fundraising to get additional money and in-kind contributions to equip the facility, which is expected to be operational in 18 months, Faltyn said. He said the facility will have very specialized equipment and reinforced concrete walls and floors.

The college already has a gun range and is one of 14 institutions in the country that offer an associate degree in gunsmithing, Faltyn said.

The school has a 91% placement rate before graduation for those with an associate’s degree in gunsmithing, he said. The average salary for those with an associate’s degree is $72,000, a figure that should rise to just over $94,000 with a bachelor’s degree, Faltyn said.

Graduates can go to work for gun manufacturers and law enforcement agencies or go into business for themselves repairing or making guns, Faltyn said.

“A gunsmith is like a mechanic,” he said. “A gunsmith is somebody who can build the gun or they can fix the gun so it operates properly and safely.”

Attracting gun manufacturers to Oklahoma is a top goal of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Faltyn said, adding that the program will help in that area.

“Geographically, Oklahoma is a good place for that when you think about being able to distribute your products,” he added.

The measure authorizing the funding, House Bill 1007x, didn’t originate until May 17, after the program was authorized by the regents. It had some critics.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, questioned why the bill did not go through the normal committee process.

“I felt like if an institution was starting a new program and needed funding, it was a conversation they should have had with me and never did,” he said.

Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, also urged a no vote on the bill. Paxton said the bill might be good policy, but lawmakers don’t know whether it is because it didn’t go through the committee process.

Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, said the program presents a unique opportunity and will provide fantastic training.

“Murray State wants to be an example nationally as a college that teaches safe and responsible gun ownership,” Faltyn said. “We (already) do that with our shooting sports team and our gunsmithing team.” ​

