Tulsa Public Schools lost teachers ahead of the new academic year because of the specter of a state takeover, Deborah Gist said this week.

In a one-on-one interview with the Tulsa World, the superintendent of Oklahoma’s largest school district said she believes it is no coincidence that State Superintendent Ryan Walters has called into question whether TPS should receive routine renewal of its state accreditation in late July rather than months ago in the spring when state accreditation officers completed their annual review of TPS.

“There's no question that this effort is timed in a way that is more disruptive than it would have even been at any other time of year — and I think that that is not just unfortunate, it’s just unacceptable,” Gist said. “We have, as a district, hired more than 400 teachers for this school year, and are getting those folks on-boarded and in place, (so) they're ready to greet our students on the first day of school. We have lost teachers because of this.”

She added: “I heard the state superintendent at one point say something quite explicit about 'teachers should leave.' These are not the actions and those are not the words of someone who is keeping the students in the center. When you are making all of your decisions based on what's in the best interests of children, you don't do things like that.”

Walters sat recently for a one-on-one interview in Tulsa, where he has also held press conferences to share his message. Press releases and videos went out directly from the Oklahoma State Department of Education promoting Walters' point of view that Gist should be replaced because of “failed leadership” and that a state takeover of the school district might be in order.

The State Board of Education is expected to consider the district’s accreditation Aug. 24, a week after the start of school for TPS students. Walters serves as board chairman; all other members are appointed by the governor.

Walters has kept the public campaign up against TPS this week, even after Gov. Kevin Stitt indicated Tuesday morning that “I don’t know what takeover is, what they are talking about. I believe in local control. I think the local board needs to address that.”

Stitt also told the Tulsa World that a determination about Gist’s employment is not his job. It is a local control decision, he said.

The World asked Gist for her take on some of Walters’ most repeated claims about the school district she has overseen since 2015.

• Walters says the district is spending more than 50% of its funding on administrative costs.

Gist said administrative costs in the district, as verified by the state, total 4.03%. The state’s legal maximum is 5%. She guesses that Walters is lumping in “non-instructional” costs for school counselors, nurses, social workers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers, which she said provide direct service to students.

• Walters says 65% of Tulsa Public Schools sites have a failing grade of “F” on the state’s latest school report cards.

Gist said that figure is actually 37%. She also thinks it is important for the public to be aware that the state's grading system has changed several times over the years, and schools are held accountable for student attendance even though responsibility for that indicator is "shared with parents."

• Walters says TPS had $1 million embezzled by a former employee in Gist’s administration and the district’s outside auditor reported the district had a “lack of internal controls” for three years.

Gist says no one yet knows exactly how much is unaccounted for in a case TPS self-reported and which is still under active investigation by federal law enforcement authorities and that audit finding occurred only once, last year, because of the embezzlement case.

“What I've experienced is a state superintendent whose moral compass is one that he doesn't seem concerned with. Taking the truth and totally reworking it — and to the point of things are just completely lies,” Gist said. “The most recent being he made a comment that we had the lowest graduation rate in the state — just just absolutely not the case. I hope that Tulsa and others in Oklahoma will hold him accountable for the information and the things that he is saying.”

Walters has repeatedly criticized Gist by name and her job performance at TPS, and even said he believes TPS needs a new superintendent.

Has Gist considered leaving amid the onslaught? She didn’t answer directly but said the best educational research has found that stability in the leadership of urban school districts is key to raising student outcomes over time.

“Nothing matters more to me than the success of Tulsa kids, than the strength of our school district and the city as a whole,” she said, “the city where I grew up, the schools I attended, where my family all lives. So what I know is that the team and I, including our locally elected board, have so much that we are proud about and Tulsans should be. We have evidence — or as the kids say, the receipts — of the work that we have done, we can share that and we do share that.

“So we have lots of evidence of growth of all of this higher level courses for our students, the way in which we have focused our professional development around the science of reading and making sure that the strength of that is solidly in place in our district, and we've been doing that for a number of years now.”