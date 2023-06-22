OKLAHOMA CITY — Faith advisers want State Superintendent Ryan Walters to "enforce" a daily, full minute of silence in schools, mandate the posting of the Ten Commandments in every classroom and add a Western Civilization course to high school graduation requirements.

What began with a letter a few months ago to the Oklahoma State Department of Education suggesting the possibility of a “scripted, non-sectarian prayer” for use in public schools across the state led to the formation of a group calling itself Oklahoma Advisory Committee on Founding Principles.

At Thursday morning’s state Board of Education meeting, Walters announced the group has issued three recommendations.

“Our goal has been to reflect upon the founding principles of the United States and the place that Christian faith, virtue, and morality plays in making this Nation such a place of blessing and hope for peoples from all parts of the world over hundreds of years now since her founding,” the Rev. Stephen Hamilton, pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church in Edmond and chairman of the group, wrote in a recent letter to the state Department of Education.

The Tulsa World obtained a copy through a public records request.

“In accord with the diverse composition of our committee, our recommendations are non-sectarian and non-partisan,” Hamilton continued. “We think these recommendations, if adopted, will help form current and future generations of students to appreciate the origins of the United States, to flourish in their own development, and to become citizens who contribute positively to the common good of this country.”

In late February, Walters responded to an initial letter by announcing he would form a committee to explore the role of prayer in public education.

In March, a statewide faith coalition called Oklahoma Faith Network reacted by sending its own letter to Walters encouraging separation of church and state in public education.

Walters commented at the time that he thought it ironic, “a reverend sending a political letter to express her political opinion.”

"In November of last year, Oklahomans had an election and they elected me to bring back traditional values into the classroom. I have a responsibility to see it done,” he told The Oklahoman.

As it turns out, the Oklahoma Advisory Committee on Founding Principles would go on to include a couple of religious leaders who made unsuccessful political bids for seats in the U.S. Congress, as well as the leader of a political action committee.

Specifically, the group wants an existing state statute enforced that provides for the observation of a minute of silence.

“This shall be a full minute and not only the commonly referred to ‘moment,’” the first recommendation reads. “Prior to each day’s minute of silence, each school in each district must announce over the school’s public address system the following purpose for the minute of silence: ‘We now pause for a minute of silence in which students and teachers may use this minute to reflect, meditate, pray, or engage in any other silent activity.’”

Second, the group wants displayed in every single classroom a “durable poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments in a publicly visible location.”

The third recommendation echoes Walters’ own headline-making campaign call in 2022 for every Oklahoma history teacher to be trained in the patriotic education curriculum of the controversial Hillsdale College, a private conservative Christian liberal arts college in Michigan.

The advisory group says mandating a new Western Civilization course for high school graduation will “strengthen the heritage which was integral to the nation’s founding and its western culture, as well as to foster gratitude and informed citizenship.”

Walters began his public comments on the matter Thursday by saying he believes a landmark 1962 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court was wrong. They ruled in Engel v. Vitale that school-sponsored prayer in public schools violated the establishment clause of the First Amendment.

“Atheism is now the de facto and sponsored religion, and it is indefensible in a place like Oklahoma that we would allow this to happen. A long history of Supreme Court positions have created in fact, a state-sponsored religion: atheism,” Walters said. “The false narrative that has been touted regarding the separation of church and state has also created this idea that honoring one's faith the religion in the classroom should be prohibited. This is a fallacy.”

After reading the group’s recommendations, Walters expressed support for only one and did not even mention the other two.

“I am therefore making the recommendation that all schools in Oklahoma faithfully observe the one minute of silence every day. And school districts must also tell students that they can pray at the beginning of the one minute and they should be fully informed of how they can utilize their minute of silence,” Walters told his fellow state Board of Education members.

Other members of the advisory group include:

• Wade Burleson, a Southern Baptist leader and retired preacher in Enid who ran an unsuccessful campaign for Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District in 2022;

• Howard Hatcher, pastor of International Outreach Ministry and Training Center in Tulsa;

• Jackson Lahmeyer, pastor of Tulsa-based Sheridan.Church and founder of Pastors for Trump, who ran an unsuccessful campaign to try to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. James Lankford;

• Bob Linn, president of Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee;

• Masood Abdul-Haqq, who has served as chairman of Oklahoma City mosque Masjid Mu’min and of CAIR-Oklahoma, a nonprofit Islamic civil liberties and advocacy group;

• Aiya Kelley, a Guthrie musician who ran unsuccessfully in the GOP primary for Oklahoma State Senate District 20;

• Jesse Leon Rodgers, president of Tulsa-based City Elders, a group of spiritual, political, and business leaders who band together in councils to “uphold Biblical values” in all levels of government; and

• Derwin Romani, a community mental health advocate in Oklahoma City.

This story will be updated.