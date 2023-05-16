OKLAHOMA CITY — Panels in both legislative chambers on Tuesday moved bills providing the framework for a historic education funding plan.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders announced on Monday a agreement to include teacher raises, six weeks of paid maternity leave and millions of dollars for advancing literacy and school security.

Senate Bill 1118 would provide $10 million for a three-year literacy program.

Senate Bill 1119 would raise the minimum salary schedule to provide pay hikes ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 for certified personnel, with the amount based on years of experience.

The increase would apply to personnel who were paid above the salary schedule during the prior school year, according to a bill summary.

In addition to the state’s public school teachers, the increase also would apply to teachers in CareerTech, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the Office of Juvenile Affairs and the Department of Rehabilitation Services, according to a bill summary.

Senate Bill 1120 would update the calculation for the Redbud Program, which provides money to school districts to buy or improve buildings. The education plan calls for $125 million additional dollars for the program, which largely benefits rural districts.

The measure would increase the building fund for 391 school districts across the state, said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond.

House Bill 2903 would create a three-year pilot program for school security at a total cost of $150 million.

Sen. Dewayne Pemberton said the money could be spent on hiring school resource officers or on a number of other items, such as locking devices and cameras.

“I don’t think there is enough money to spend to keep kids safe in schools,” he said.

Ten of the appropriations bills sent through committees Tuesday would allocate $109.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds, including $14.5 million to the behavioral health hospital being built in downtown Tulsa.

The allocations also would include $1.25 million for Rogers State University’s nursing program and $1.3 million for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College’s, as well as $11.5 million for administrative costs.

The House panel passed two bills that the Senate did not take up.

House Bill 2898 and House Bill 2899 would offer tribal governments extensions of their existing tobacco and motor vehicle tag compacts to Jan. 1, 2028. The compacts expire at the end of this year.

In related action, lawmakers called a special legislative session for more time to finalize a state budget for the upcoming fiscal year and ensure that they get the final say on any bills they pass.

House and Senate leaders announced on Tuesday the special session, which will run concurrently with the regular legislative session that must conclude by 5 p.m. May 26.

The special session, which begins Wednesday, gives lawmakers the ability to return in June if they need to override any of Stitt’s vetoes on budget bills or other legislation.

The agenda for the special session is limited to appropriating funds for the current and upcoming fiscal years, tackling legislation related to implementing the state budget and spending federal pandemic relief funds, according to a news release.

Lawmakers are expected to unveil and approve a state budget by May 26.

But Stitt has a history of vetoing major parts of the state budget.

Last year, the governor vetoed key pieces of the state spending plan after accusing lawmakers of cutting the executive branch out of budget negotiations.

Stitt also vetoed much of the state budget in 2020, saying the spending plan did “not reflect the values of Oklahoma.”

If a similar situation happens this year, lawmakers can resume the special legislative session and attempt to override the governor’s vetoes.

Stitt has vetoed more than 40 bills this year. At one point, he vetoed 20 Senate bills in an attempt to pressure the Legislature’s upper chamber to cut taxes and pass an education plan.

Lawmakers are expected to attempt to override some of those vetoes.

Two-thirds of state lawmakers in both chambers can call a special session at any time.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said the call for a special session is wasteful and fiscally irresponsible.

“We’ve had four months to address the state budget, and with plenty of money to do it,” she said. “The call made by the supermajority demonstrates the continued dysfunction in state government.”

Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.