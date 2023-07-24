Oklahoma’s Statewide Virtual Charter School Board on Monday voted 3-1 to hire a conservative Christian legal advocacy group to defend it against possible national litigation over the controversial move to sponsor the nation’s first religious charter school.

Board member Nellie Sanders, of Kingfisher, made the motion to hire Alliance Defending Freedom as the governing board’s national litigation attorney and Cheryl Plaxico of Oklahoma City as local litigation attorney.

Plaxico was previously married to former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

ADF bills itself as the world’s largest legal organization “committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, marriage and family, parental rights, and the sanctity of life” and advertises that it does so at no cost to clients through the support of tax-deductible donations.

Southern Poverty Law Center has branded it a “Designated Hate Group” for, among other things, its support of the recriminalization of sexual acts between consenting LGBTQ adults in the U.S. and abroad, its defense of state-sanctioned sterilization of trans people abroad and its contention that LGBTQ people are more likely to engage in pedophilia.

In June, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted to hire two private attorneys to deal with contract negotiations for the creation of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, a new state-sponsored, private Catholic school, as well as the litigation it expects to face as a result of entering into such uncharted legal waters.

Because the state board went against the legal advice of Oklahoma’s attorney general in approving sponsorship of St. Isidore, paying for outside legal advice became necessary.

Board chairman Robert Franklin of Tulsa on Monday objected to the hiring of any litigation attorneys at this time.

The board had just voted 4-0, with member Bill Pearson absent from Monday’s meeting, to hire Daniel Carsey of the Hall Estill firm, as their general counsel to advise them specifically on the St. Isidore matter.

Franklin had said he preferred a subcommittee be formed to assess the numerous applicants for the board’s new legal needs and then the board to make the hires in another month.

But when pressed by Sanders and another new board member, Brian Bobek, to not wait, Sanders made a motion to hire Carsey and Franklin voted yes, explaining that although he preferred a vetting process, he was the one to submit the Hall Estill firm for consideration and believed it was a prudent hire.

But when Sanders moved to hire ADF and Plaxico as the board’s legal representatives in case of litigation, Franklin objected and then cast the lone “no” vote. Member Scott Strawn of Bethany voted yes along with Sanders and Bobek.

“I think it was premature, unwise and, perhaps, puts Oklahomans in an awkward position. I don’t know who that group is, I don’t understand who they are, I don’t know what cases they have represented,” Franklin told the Tulsa World after Monday’s meeting. “Because there are board members who are feeling they need that kind of litigant on their behalf, they are moving swiftly. Who knows if that’s what our new general counsel would advise? Why wouldn’t we use legal counsel to give us advice about next steps?

He added: “We did not have to move this fast. Even the (Catholic) Archdiocese (of Oklahoma City) had said another month would give them more time to get their stuff together. They are still doing their due diligence.”

State law provides for the hiring of outside legal counsel under certain circumstances under Oklahoma Statute Title 74, Section 20i.

Commonly referred to as “20i contracts,” outside legal representation can be obtained by eligible state governing boards from a list of attorneys and firms maintained by the attorney general. Interested attorneys can submit applications online on the AG’s website.

Franklin told the Tulsa World that ADF still has to make application for a 20i contract with the Attorney General’s Office.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat appointed Nellie Sanders to the state board governing all of Oklahoma’s online charter schools. She previously told the Tulsa World she works as senior vice president of philanthropy at the Center of Family Love, a 24-hour care facility in Okarche for mentally and physically disabled adults founded by the Oklahoma Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s organization.

Her husband, Mike Sanders, served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2008-2020, and their children attend a private Catholic school in Okarche. He was Gov. Kevin Stitt’s choice for executive director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office.

During Monday’s meeting, Franklin again raised the question of the legality of the votes of Bobek of Oklahoma City.

Bobek cast the deciding vote in early June to give state sanctioning and Oklahoma taxpayer dollars to a Catholic school.

Bobek had just been appointed by Oklahoma Speaker of the House of Representatives Charles McCall one business day earlier and the board’s legal advisors from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office said they believed Bobek is ineligible to serve until November according to state statute.

“It was Brian Bobek today who said to Ms. Sanders in open meeting, ‘Hey if you’ve got somebody, go ahead and make that motion.’ I wanted to make sure to have it on record — why would we not take our time?," Franklin said. "In my mind, it’s still not settled whether his votes are legal. I think it puts the St. Isidore application completely at risk on a technicality.”