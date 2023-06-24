OKLAHOMA CITY — In a highly unusual move, death row inmate Anthony C. Sanchez said he will forego a clemency hearing because the process is unfair.

Speaking on tape during a press conference called Friday by his supporters, he said that even though he is innocent, the board will never listen to him.

“There are too many people on the board with a direct interest in keeping things the way they have always been,” Sanchez said, “and we all know how things have always been.”

He said he has watched the Pardon and Parole Board act as an approval instrument for even the most significant of injustices.

His clemency hearing is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 9.

Sanchez was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of University of Oklahoma dance student and ballerina Juli Busken, 21.

She was abducted from a Norman apartment complex, raped and shot in the head.

Sanchez is set to die by lethal injection on Sept. 21 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

He maintains he is innocent of the crime.

“The members and staff of the Pardon and Parole Board work tirelessly to provide offenders and victims a fair, objective and transparent clemency process,” said Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Director Tom Bates. “These cases are extremely difficult and sobering, and I know board members approach each one with solemn reverence.”

Bates said he would confer with Sanchez’s court appointed attorneys on the matter, but if it is truly his desire, Sanchez could waive his clemency hearing.

Sanchez asked a judge to fire his court-appointed attorneys and let him proceed by himself. The judge denied the request.

Mark Barrett, one of his court appointed attorneys, said he will represent Sanchez unless a judge determines otherwise.

Rev. Jeff Hood, Sanchez’s spiritual adviser, said the clemency process is not fair, adding that it is “dehumanizing” and treats offenders “like monsters.”

“In the state of Oklahoma, clemency is a cruel hoax,” Hood said.

David Ballard is an Oklahoma-based private investigator hired by Sanchez’s supporters. He said there are problems with the DNA evidence, including questions about how it was collected and processed.

Ballard said the DNA evidence needs to be re-tested.

“The evidence is overwhelming that Anthony Sanchez brutally raped and murdered Juli Busken,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Instead of expressing remorse, he tried to blame the crime on his deceased father, Drummond said.

He called it a ludicrous allegation thoroughly discredited by DNA analysis.

“What makes this claim all the more despicable is that it makes a mockery of how advances in DNA evidence have exonerated wrongly convicted individuals in recent years,” Drummond said. “Just as DNA evidence has helped clear the innocent, it can also conclusively show guilt. Anthony Sanchez is guilty beyond any conceivable doubt.”

Former Cleveland County District Attorney Tim Kuykendall said he is confident Sanchez is guilty of the crime.

“DNA evidence proved he was the one that violently assaulted, kidnapped, raped and killed Juli Buskin,” Kuykendall said.

Death row inmate Richard Glossip sued the Pardon and Parole board after it voted 2-2 to deny clemency. One member recused.

The pending suit seeks to declare the hearing with four members void of legal effect and null. He seeks to bar his execution until he is afforded a vote with five members.

Glossip was twice sentenced to die for the 1997 beating death of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese.

He maintains his innocence.

