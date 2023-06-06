OKLAHOMA CITY — A murder victim’s survivors and prosecutors have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let Richard Glossip’s execution move forward.

The friend of the court brief was filed Monday on behalf of the victim’s family and the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association.

The action came after the nation’s high court gave Glossip a stay when Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said Glossip needs a third trial due to prosecutorial errors.

Glossip was convicted of first-degree murder for the 1997 beating death of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Glossip has maintained his innocence and said he was set up by Justin Sneed, who is serving life without parole after testifying that Glossip hired him to kill Van Treese.

In an unusual move, Drummond asked the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to recommend that Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency, which the panel declined to do. He gave his remaining time to speak to the board to Glossip supporters.

Drummond asked the Supreme Court to block Glossip’s execution, which was set for May 18. The request was granted, although the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals had declined to grant relief.

Two juries have found Glossip guilty and sentenced him to death.

According to Monday's brief from Van Treese's family and state prosecutors, Glossip is asking the U.S. Supreme Court “to adopt the novel theory that, when a state Attorney General personally disagrees with a decision below, that unhappiness trumps all other procedural requirements.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has no jurisdiction to review the case, the brief says.

Against an overwhelming record, “Glossip and his comrade-in-arms (Oklahoma’s Attorney General) end up relying almost exclusively on one purported piece of ‘evidence’: the Attorney General’s confession of error,” the brief says. “But the Attorney General’s opinion about the evidence is not itself evidence.”

Under state law, Drummond does not have the last word on the validity of the conviction, which is up to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, the brief says.

“Adopting the Attorney General’s position would transfer the last word from five judges with protection against political influence to a single, politically elected officer,” the brief continues.

Derek Van Treese, Barry Van Treese’s son, said Drummond does not have the power to unilaterally decide the fairness of a sentence.

“While the office of attorney general is the highest law enforcement position in the state, this isn’t the wild west and the attorney general does not have the power of judge, jury, and executioner,” Van Treese said.

“My family hopes and prays that the U.S. Supreme Court will deny the petition and bring this case to a conclusion after 26 long years,” Van Treese said.

Drummond has said Glossip’s conviction was impugned by a litany of errors that when taken in total would have resulted in reasonable doubt.

“As I have told the Van Treese family, the pain they have experienced and continue to endure is unfathomable,” Drummond said. “My heart truly hurts for them, and I would relieve their pain if I could.

“However, I also took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and ensure justice is served.”​

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.