Video appears to show a state trooper using his cruiser to nudge an eluding pickup truck into a violent roll — ultimately killing two passengers — but the trooper told his agency’s investigators he didn’t cause the crash.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol leadership unanimously approved of Trooper Nick Mills’ maneuver. It was termed a “tactical vehicle intervention” — or intentionally spinning out the truck — despite Mills’ contention that the fleeing driver swerved into him to cause the fatal wreck in August 2022.
The command staff in its review six months afterward concluded that Mills violated no agency policies, despite policy’s requirement that troopers “promote the safety of all persons” and discontinue chases once hazards to the public, troopers or suspects outweigh the value of apprehension based on known offenses.
The review’s two paragraphs of documentation didn’t address Mills’ claim that the eluder initiated the contact. Contrarily, video shows the trooper’s cruiser turn toward and hit the truck’s rear end, causing the truck to roll and eject its two passengers.
The review documentation also didn’t note that Mills knew that two passengers were inside and that the chase was prompted by a minor traffic infraction and equipment failure. Troopers learned from dispatchers about halfway through the nine-minute chase that the truck was reported stolen in Colorado.
Some top policing researchers and strategists say that if a violent crime isn’t involved — eluding itself doesn’t count — then vehicular chases aren’t worth their risks. Often, they say, an eluder’s recklessness abates after the chase stops, and law enforcement can apprehend the person another way or day with less risk to the public.
Mercedes Martinez, 26, died 17 days after receiving critical injuries in the crash that night, Aug. 15, 2022, on Interstate 35 in Norman. Ethan Mestas, 22, died at the scene scene. The chase began in Oklahoma City.
Family members of both passengers who were killed criticized the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for how it handled the chase. They assigned blame to Trooper Mills for wrecking the truck and to the truck’s driver, Alex Carpenter, for not stopping.
Priscilla Mestas called the troopers reckless and said that neither her brother, Ethan Mestas, nor Mercedes Martinez deserved to die.
“For what they were trying to stop (Alex) for — it wasn’t worth the chase like that. And Alex should have stopped, as well,” Priscilla Mestas said, at times crying during an interview with a Lee Enterprises’ Public Service Journalism team reporter. “It wasn’t worth losing lives at all.”
Angela Cortez — Martinez’s mother — said law enforcement is supposed to be trained and that she doesn’t understand why Mills was so aggressive when the pursuit began because of only two minor traffic infractions.
“They say if you make a bad choice it can ruin your life. Well, why not for the cop?” Cortez asked. “He made a bad choice that caused two people to die.”
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol didn’t respond to multiple requests for an interview or to questions submitted by email.
A judge sentenced Carpenter, 30, to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in January to two counts of first-degree felony murder for the deaths of his passengers.
State law allows a person to be charged with felony murder when another person’s death occurs during the commission of a felony, such as endangering the public while eluding an officer.
Carpenter is the father of Martinez’s two children. Estes was friends with both, and all three lived in Pueblo, Colorado.
Other motorists ‘kind of oblivious’
State troopers described the dangers to motorists from Carpenter’s driving, and dash camera video shows Mills shadowing most moves Carpenter made.
Weaving in and out of traffic. Passing vehicles on the interstate’s shoulder. Swerving in front of motorists.
And Cory Byrne, the secondary trooper in pursuit, is seen in video cutting off at least one vehicle.
Troopers didn’t observe Carpenter driving recklessly until during the chase. The pursuit itself was prompted by an outage of the truck’s high-mount brake light and its driver’s failure to signal a turn.
Byrne, a rookie trooper, touched on the dangers posed to a largely unaware motoring public because of the pursuit’s fast speeds during an interview with two OHP investigators 39 days later.
“A lot of (motorists) are, for the most part, kind of oblivious to what’s going on due to our speeds,” Byrne said. “They don’t start actively moving out of the way until we’re almost right upon them.”
Small items occasionally were thrown toward the lead pursuer from the fleeing pickup’s driver- and passenger-side windows during the chase. At least one was a container with fluid that hit the pavement and splashed on the trooper’s windshield.
“He was gonna kill somebody,” a trooper said of the eluding driver while at the scene in the aftermath.
‘It never gets easier’
In the pursuit’s aftermath, troopers handcuffed Martinez — the 26-year-old woman who died 17 days later — in a ditch, according to records.
Byrne said Martinez was unable to talk but “did a lot of moaning.” He observed a “large scalp laceration” and said a part of her face appeared to be hanging down. Martinez kept moving around and trying to stand up, he added.
A trooper checked for a pulse from Mestas, the 22-year-old passenger who died at the scene, and reported finding none.
Martinez had lost her brother and stepfather recently in separate incidents, and all three of the pickup’s occupants were in Oklahoma for the funerals.
The families of both passengers who were killed called it upsetting and disrespectful that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol never contacted them to notify them about the pursuit wreck.
Angela Cortez said the fact that the troopers won’t talk about what happened indicates to her that they are to blame — and she wants to know why they handcuffed her critically wounded daughter.
Cortez misses her daughter so much that sometimes she catches herself trying to text or call her.
She said Martinez was a jokester. They shared tastes in music. She recalls how much her daughter’s eyes lit up the first time she rode a motorcycle.
Then the unimaginable, as she had to decide to pull the plug after the crash. It was either that, she said, or her daughter would be a vegetable for the rest of her life.
“I told her I was sorry,” Cortez said. “I felt like I killed my own child.”
Priscilla Mestas, 26, said neither Trooper Mills nor Carpenter was “in the right.” And now her brother is dead.
“It never gets easier. I guess I’d rather feel sad and miss him and cry for him than to feel nothing,” Priscilla Mestas said, tearing up. “I’d rather feel something than nothing, but it doesn’t get easier. It just gets longer.”
Kayla Mestas, Ethan Mestas’ eldest sibling, at 29 years old, said he didn’t deserve to die, and she lamented that at age 22 he had his whole life still ahead of him.
She described her brother as smart and creative — able to put together anything. He knew how to dance and was the life of the party.
“He was our family. He was our baby in our family,” Kayla Mestas said. “Honestly, we’re just lost without him. He was a really big part of us.”
As for Carpenter, he denied having been the truck’s driver even though he pleaded guilty to the charges, according to a presentencing investigation report filed in March.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and throwing an object at a moving vehicle.
‘Setting up’ for TVI
In his interview with a pair of Highway Patrol investigators 25 days after the chase, Trooper Mills blamed Carpenter for initiating contact, despite contradictory video evidence.
Mills said the driver swerved into him and that he didn’t have a chance to react — even though Mills acknowledged that he was “setting up” to spin out the truck. And video shows the truck’s driver had been moving away while trying to avoid contact with the OHP cruiser.
“As I’m going in to TVI (tactical vehicle intervention) the vehicle, he swerves into me and hits me and causes the (truck) to go and flip in front of me,” Mills said.
Neither investigator questioned or pushed back on Mills’ version of events, instead only having him tell his account. Nor did anyone divulge whether they had watched the dash camera video of the chase before the interview.
The video footage shows the pickup driving on the inside shoulder and Mills’ cruiser on the truck’s right side in the left lane. Mills’ cruiser then moved left onto the shoulder and hit the pickup’s rear quarter panel, causing the truck to spin out and roll several times.
Mills then was driving on the shoulder — where the truck had been at the point of contact — as the truck flipped to the right across three lanes of traffic.
Austin May, a trooper who held a cocked rifle in his lap during the high-speed chase as a passenger in the cruiser behind Mills’, supported Mills’ story.
But Byrne, the rookie trooper driving the secondary pursuing car, acknowledged that Mills was the one who initiated the contact.
“It almost kind of appeared that (the eluder) might have tried to swerve back to the right a little bit just prior to Trooper Mills making contact with his vehicle a little bit,” Byrne said.
Policy, training conflicts
Other responses from Mills during his interview conflict with Oklahoma Highway Patrol policy and training.
Mills was asked whether he could “let a stolen (vehicle) felon go,” to which Mills replied, “No.”
Contrarily, OHP pursuit policy doesn’t dictate that troopers must avoid letting a felony suspect escape.
In fact, the agency’s policy states that letting an eluder go might be the “most rational means” for troopers to save lives and property.
“The decision to discontinue or cease vehicular pursuit operations without further intervention may be the most rational means of preserving the lives and property of the public, the (trooper), and the suspect,” OHP policy states.
That policy provision is further underscored by public comments from Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton, who oversees the Highway Patrol.
Tipton previously told a House interim study panel examining high-speed chases that the OHP’s “priority of life model” places innocent civilians first, troopers second and criminals third.
“But in the end we do want to help protect (criminals). It is the sanctity of life that we still value,” Tipton said. “Even though they’re making horrible decisions and violent decisions, we still try to apprehend them in a way that’s as least violent as they will allow us to do that from.”
Mills estimated his speed to be about 50 mph at the time of the wreck. He added that he is trained to spin out a vehicle at that speed.
However, OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart previously has told the Tulsa World that troopers don’t practice the maneuver at faster than 45 mph.
The agency has justified and approved of spin outs at speeds faster than 100 mph in previous cases — pursuits prompted by traffic infraction or property crime — despite troopers not practicing above 45 mph.
Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Tipton to his post nearly two years ago, a time frame in which Tipton hasn’t responded to or has declined all requests from the Tulsa World to discuss the OHP’s pursuits, policies, procedures and practices.
Corey Jones of Tulsa is a member of Lee Enterprises’ Public Service Journalism Team. corey.jones@lee.net