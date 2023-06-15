The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, a federal law designed to keep Native American children with Native American families during adoption, child custody and foster care proceedings.

The court, in a 7-2 ruling, rejected claims that Congress exceeded its authority when it passed the law more than 40 years ago.

“If there are arguments that ICWA exceeds Congress’ authority as our precedent stands today, petitioners do not make them,” said Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who authored the 34-page opinion. “We therefore decline to disturb the Fifth Circuit’s conclusion that ICWA is consistent with Article I (of the U.S. Constitution.)”

The ruling was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Associate Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito filed dissenting opinions.

Gorsuch also filed a concurring opinion that was joined by Sotomayor and Jackson.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. hailed the ruling in a written statement issued on social media.

“Today, the Supreme Court once again ruled that ICWA, heralded as the gold standard in child welfare for over 40 years, is constitutional,” Hoskin said. “Today’s decision is a major victory for Native tribes, children and the future of our culture and heritage.”

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill also lauded the ruling.

"For centuries tribal nations have been fighting to govern as sovereigns to protect our own, and the very core of that is being upheld by this decision," Hill said in a written statement. "Today's decision strengthens our ability to protect the most vulnerable among us."

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, a petitioner in the case, issued a written statement following the ruling:

"Today’s decision is a welcome affirmation across Indian Country of what presidents and congressional majorities on both sides of the aisle have recognized for the past four decades,” Haaland said. “For nearly two centuries, federal policies promoted the forced removal of Indian children from their families and communities through boarding schools, foster care, and adoption.

“Those policies were a targeted attack on the existence of Tribes, and they inflicted trauma on children, families and communities that people continue to feel today. Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act in 1978 to put an end to those policies. The Act ensured that the United States’ new policy would be to meet its legal and moral obligation to protect Indian children and families, and safeguard the future of Indian Tribes."

Four Native American rights groups, under the umbrella group Protect ICWA Campaign, issued a joint statement regarding the ruling.

“We are overcome with joy that the Supreme Court has upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), which is widely regarded as the gold standard of child welfare. One thing is certain: ICWA is crucial for the safety and well-being of Native children and families and the future of Native peoples and Tribal Nations. The positive impact of today’s decision will be felt across generations.”

The four groups represented by the statement are the National Indian Child Welfare Association, the National Congress of American Indians, the Native American Rights Fund and the Association on American Indian Affairs.

The ruling settled four cases brought by seven individuals in three states.

Opponents of the challenged federal law claimed in part that ICWA creates an illegal race-based federal child-custody system that states are required to implement for all Native American children who appear before their courts in child-custody proceedings.

Opponents claimed that the law, which was passed by Congress in 1978 and favors tribal adoptive families over non-Indian adoptive families in state court adoption proceedings, is discriminatory on the basis of race and imposes illegal requirements upon states to implement.

But attorneys representing four tribes participating in the lawsuit described ICWA, during oral arguments held before the court in November, as the “gold standard” when it comes to defending the best interests of the children.

Gorsuch’s 38-page concurring opinion noted that ICWA did not become law in a vacuum.

“It came as a direct response to the mass removal of Indian children from their families during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s by state officials and private parties” and was a practice that dated nearly 150 years, Gorsuch wrote.

“In affirming the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, the Court safeguards the ability of tribal members to raise their children free from interference by state authorities and other outside parties,” Gorsuch wrote. “In the process, the Court also goes a long way toward restoring the balance between federal, state, and tribal powers the Constitution envisioned.”

Thomas, in a written 40-page dissent, argued that none of the powers conferred to Congress in the Constitution supports the passage of ICWA.

“To the contrary, this Court has never upheld a federal statute that regulates the noncommercial activities of a U.S. Citizen residing on lands under the sole jurisdiction of States merely because he happens to be an Indian,” Thomas wrote.

“But that is exactly what ICWA does: It regulates child custody proceedings, brought in state courts, for those who need never have set foot on Indian lands,” Thomas wrote.

While Thomas in his dissent appears to welcome future challenges to the law, Hoskin said he hopes the ruling settles matters.

“We hope this decision will lay to rest the political attacks aimed at diminishing tribal sovereignty and creating instability throughout Indian law that have persisted for too long,” the Cherokee chief said.

The case, known as Haaland v. Brackeen, was brought by the states of Texas, Indiana and Louisiana and non-Native couples who sought to adopt or foster Native children.

The case drew input from conservative groups, some of which filed friend of the court briefs in support of the states and individuals.

Meanwhile, over 500 tribal nations and groups that work under the law indicated support for the law.

In addition to the Cherokee Nation, the Navajo Nation, the Wisconsin-based Oneida Nation, the Washington-based Quinault Indian Nation and the California-based Morongo Band of Mission Indians were participants in the appeal from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

One of the conservative groups, the Goldwater Institute, said in a written statement that it was “shameful that the Court would turn a deaf ear to the cries of our country’s most at-risk children …”

Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton contributed to this story.

