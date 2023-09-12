Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden lashed out Tuesday at District Attorney Mike Fisher, saying he is trying to derail the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into whether the BTK serial killer kidnapped and killed a Pawhuska teen in 1976.

“We were following up on good leads; however, this district attorney obstructed this investigation and without any due diligence at all — and I mean no due diligence with the law,” Virden said, referring to his investigation of Cynthia Dawn “Cindy” Kinney’s disappearance in 1976.

“What he has done yesterday has messed so much up in this investigation,” Virden said. “He has no idea what he did.”

Virden was referring to a press conference Fisher gave Monday and other actions taken by the district attorney regarding the sheriff’s investigation into the Kinney case.

Dennis Rader, who gave himself the moniker BTK for “bind, torture, kill,” is serving 10 consecutive life sentences in a Kansas prison after admitting to murdering 10 people in the Wichita area between 1974 and 1991.

Fisher, the district attorney for Osage and Pawnee counties, said Monday that after meeting with Kinney’s parents Friday he decided to ask the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the girl’s disappearance, starting “at the beginning.”

He expressed concerns about information that was being made public about the Kinney case and its links, if any, to Rader.

Virden agreed Tuesday that the Kinney investigation has moved into the political arena, but he said it was Fisher and not he who was politicizing the case.

Virden is up for reelection in 2024. While he has not announced that he will run again, his campaign has placed reelection signs out in the county.

Fisher, in an interview with the Tulsa World, said he has not yet endorsed Virden’s would-be opponent, Bart Perrier, for sheriff. Fisher said he has written a testimonial on Perrier’s campaign website and will likely, eventually, formally endorse him.

Kinney disappeared June 23, 1976. Witnesses reported seeing her get into a vehicle occupied by others that drove away from the Pawhuska laundry where she worked. The 16-year-old was never seen again.

Virden said Fisher has sought to interview Rader in prison. The sheriff produced emails between Fisher and Kansas Corrections Department officials stating such.

Fisher asked the Kansas Department of Corrections for permission to interview Rader in May “to confirm whether the information that is alleged to have come from Mr. Rader is credible,” according to a copy of an email from Fisher to Kansas DOC officials.

Fisher said he is no longer seeking to interview Rader since asking the OSBI to investigate the Kinney case.

“I was concerned, obviously, because I might have to prosecute the case,” Fisher said, adding that he had asked that the request be kept confidential.

“I just felt like if the sheriff knew that we were going up there that that might interfere with our purpose of getting an accurate interview or accurate information from Mr. Rader,” Fisher said.

Virden said Fisher is not privy to all the evidence he has collected.

“We have got five people that have come forward who claim that they were victims of BTK and were not killed,” Virden said. “We are in the process of trying to validate and research and go through that information.

“Two of those are in Oklahoma. One of those people, because of this, sent me an email last night that they didn’t want to move forward.”

Virden said he began investigating Rader earlier this year as a possible suspect in Kinney’s disappearance. While he acknowledges that he has no evidence directly tying Rader to Kinney’s disappearance or that Rader was ever in Pawhuska, Virden said he considers Rader a prime suspect based on evidence he has gathered.

Virden also announced Tuesday that he has formed what he calls a National BTK Task Force to investigate Kinney’s disappearance.

“This task force aims to leverage the expertise and resources of law enforcement agencies from Oklahoma, Kansas, and various federal entities,” according to a news release announcing the task force.

“The collaborative efforts between the multiple agencies involved are anticipated to yield significant progress in resolving not only the Cynthia Kinney case but also in addressing other cold cases that have been revealed during the course of the initial investigation,” the release continues. “Initial findings strongly indicate potential links between Dennis Rader, also known as BTK, and additional missing and murdered persons.”

The 26-member task force includes Virden; his undersheriff, Gary Upton; and James Reed, also with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Other members outside his office include the U.S. Attorney’s Office in in Tulsa, a New York Police Department homicide detective, retired FBI agents, a private investigator, media personality Nancy Grace, and Paul Holes, a former police detective credited with helping solve the Golden State Killer case.

