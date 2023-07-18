Muskogee County deputies are seeking a person of interest in a homicide investigation that began Tuesday afternoon in the Fort Gibson area.

Investigators have identified Joey Whorton, 49, as a person of interest after the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office responded to the homicide at a residence near 2 Mile Road and U.S. 62 around 1:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office has not released information on the deceased or the nature of the homicide.

Whorton is white and 5-foot-11 with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford F-250 extended-cab flatbed pickup with Oklahoma license plate OMU-221. The truck is possibly hauling a trailer with lawn mowers.

Those with information about Whorton's whereabouts are asked to call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-687-0202.

