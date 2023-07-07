A man who reportedly brought a 17-year-old runaway from Ohio to Oklahoma has been arrested after Pawnee County deputies found him with the girl and a registered sex offender.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office had responded June 23 to a residence near Terlton, where a woman had reported hearing gunshots, according to a press release from the agency and court affidavits.

While en route, a deputy found a man walking in the area with a coiled bullwhip. As he spoke to the man, identified as Dale Allen Deaton, two people in a vehicle at the end of a driveway flagged him down, the deputy wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

The occupants were a juvenile girl who provided a false name and a registered sex offender who had been convicted in federal court in 2005, according to the affidavit. The girl said she had felt forced to borrow a neighbor's gun on Deaton's behalf, the deputy wrote in the document.

Deaton denied having fired any shots, saying he had only cracked the whip.

Deaton also told the deputy he had engaged in a sexual act with the juvenile and her boyfriend, identified as Christian Michael Cross, the affidavit says.

The document identifies Cross as a member of the Northern Aryan Brotherhood gang who served time in a Michigan prison on a 2017 violent burglary conviction.

When the deputy located Cross, 24, he confirmed the "threesome" and said the girl was his "common law wife," according to the affidavit. He said he helped the girl, reportedly a victim of sexual abuse in her home state of Michigan, run away from a foster family in Ohio. They established a residence together in Kellyville before recently relocating to Terlton, according to the affidavit.

Cross also reportedly said "he knew eventually they would be found out and he knew his life would be ruined but did not care as long as she was taken care of," the deputy wrote.

Cross was arrested that day on complaints of harboring a runaway, lewd acts to a child, conspiracy to commit a felony and taking a juvenile across state lines. Pawnee County prosecutors charged him on June 26 with felony child abuse and harboring a runaway child, court records show.

He is in custody in lieu of $500,000 bond.

The girl was placed in a shelter until her guardians could take custody of her.

The man in the vehicle with the girl was identified as registered sex offender David Warren Todd, 60.

Deputies said they had to force entry after obtaining a search warrant for Todd's home on South 36400 Road. Among various items of child pornography reportedly found at the residence during the search Thursday were photos that deputies believed were of the juvenile runaway from Ohio.

Todd was taken into custody in lieu of $50,000 bond. He was charged Friday in Pawnee County District Court with felony possession of child pornography, records show.

Pawnee County Undersheriff Nick Mahoney told the Tulsa World that Deaton is being sought by deputies as a person of interest in the case. He said the District Attorney's Office will be looking into the possibility that federal law enforcement needs to become involved in the case.

