A Muskogee chiropractor, his wife and their 11-year-old grandson have been identified by police investigating their deaths as a double murder-suicide.

Officers responded after a 911 call at 9:25 p.m. Monday from a woman who hung up after telling a dispatcher about a disturbance involving a gun, police said Tuesday.

When police arrived at the residence, they found one person dead near the front door, Muskogee Police Department spokeswoman Officer Lynn Hamlin said in a news release.

Officers then heard a gunshot from farther inside the house and issued commands for occupants to come outside. After backup arrived, officers searched the home and found two other people dead inside.

Police identified the decedents as Jack Janway, 69; his wife, Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11.

Chandra Johnson, wife of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, was born in Muskogee to Terry and Jack Janway. Jimmie Johnson's racing team released a statement after his withdrawal from an upcoming NASCAR Cup Series event, asking for privacy.

A NASCAR statement reads: "We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

