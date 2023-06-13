A Haskell man has been charged with murdering and burning the body of his estranged wife, who has been missing since 2021.

Muskogee County prosecutors charged Dayan Banks, 46, on Friday with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

Banks is the husband of Tamara Lynn Banks, 43, who was last seen alive Nov. 15, 2021.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Friday, according to a press release from District Attorney Larry Edwards.

Prosecutors believe that Dayan Banks murdered his wife, burned her body and disposed of any remains, according to Edwards.

Tamara Banks’ first name has been spelled Tamera in some court records. She has also gone by the name Tamara Ellison Banks, according to Edwards’ office.

She was reported missing Nov. 16, 2021, according to an OSBI Facebook post from that time period. She was last seen alive Nov. 15, 2021, on U.S. 64 in Haskell, according to the OSBI.

Her vehicle was found at her residence.

Three weeks before she disappeared, she had sought an emergency order of protection in Muskogee County District Court against her husband, according to court records.

“We would like to thank OSBI, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and all the other law enforcement agencies who worked tirelessly on this case,” Edwards said in a statement. “Without their thorough investigation these charges would not have been made possible.”

