A Webb City, Missouri, man will avoid a life prison sentence but could serve up to 50 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting and throat slashing of an Osage tribal woman in 2020.

Tre Robert Allen Ackerson, in a written plea agreement with federal prosecutors, admitted to killing Jolene Walker Campbell, 35, in rural Mayes County in July 2020.

Campbell’s body was discovered by a man baling hay in a Mayes County field near Chouteau on July 15, 2020.

“Specifically, I intentionally shot Jolene Walker Campbell twice with a firearm, cut her throat with a knife and hit her head several times with a tire jack until she died from the injuries,” Ackerson wrote in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Ackerson had initially faced multiple charges, including kidnapping, witness tampering and first-degree murder in Indian Country, in Tulsa federal district court.

Prosecutors contended that Ackerson kidnapped Campbell in Joplin.

If the judge rejects the plea, Ackerson could withdraw it or continue the case before the judge and could face life in prison without parole.

“Tre Ackerson, along with co-defendant Breanna Sloan, conspired to kidnap and brutally murder the victim," U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a written statement. "Then they conspired with additional co-defendants to threaten witnesses and destroy evidence in an extensive effort to cover up their crimes.

“This final conviction reflects three years of work and commitment from our law enforcement partners and federal prosecutors to provide justice for the victim and her family.”

Sloan admitted Nov. 17 that she helped Ackerson kidnap Campbell.

Prosecutors signaled that a plea deal was in the works Monday when they filed a felony information against Ackerson, charging him with second-degree murder in Indian Country. Prior charges are typically dismissed at sentencing.

Prosecutors allege that Ackerson, 29, kidnapped Campbell from a Joplin party, traveled to Oklahoma with her and then murdered her July 5.

The plea agreement calls for Ackerson to serve between 25 and 50 years in prison, with a judge having the final say on whether to accept the agreement and the prison term.

The maximum statutory sentence for second-degree murder in Indian Country is life in prison, while a federal first-degree murder conviction carries either the death penalty or life in prison.

Ackerson is among nine defendants who have pleaded guilty in connection with Campbell's death to charges ranging from witness tampering to kidnapping. They include Ackerson’s brother, Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, who is awaiting judicial approval of a plea agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve a 19-year federal prison term after admitting to witness tampering by physical force.

Bronson admitted to assaulting a man after accusing him of talking to others about Campbell’s disappearance.

