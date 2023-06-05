The suspect in the shooting of an Okmulgee police officer was arrested Monday, four days after the shooting.

Christopher Alfred Harris, 34, was found and taken into custody by officers acting on a tip that he was at the Bel-Air Motel in Okmulgee, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported Monday evening.

The OSBI identified the officer who was shot as Dustin Clark. The agency reported Thursday that he had been treated at a hospital and released after being shot early that morning at a house in the 100 block of East Second Street in Okmulgee.

Harris was booked into the Okmulgee County jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill as well as on a federal warrant.

He was to be under court supervision for three years after his release from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons in September, records and Tulsa World archives show. He had served a 10-year, one-month term for a Tulsa bank robbery after pleading guilty in 2012 to an armed robbery at the Bank of Oklahoma at 3037 S. Garnett Road and to a related firearm charge.

While the manhunt for Harris continued after the shooting Thursday, authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.