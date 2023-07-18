Update: Joey Whorton was taken into custody late Tuesday, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said. He is accused in the slaying of Julie Whorton, his wife of two years.

Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation, according to Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons.

The story below published in Wednesday's Tulsa World:

Muskogee County deputies are seeking a person of interest in a homicide investigation that began Tuesday afternoon in the Fort Gibson area.

Investigators have identified Joey Whorton, 49, as a person of interest after the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the homicide at a residence near 2 Mile Road and U.S. 62 around 1:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released information on the deceased or the nature of the homicide.

Whorton is white and 5-foot-11 with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford F-250 extended-cab flatbed pickup with Oklahoma license plate OMU-221. The truck is possibly hauling a trailer with lawn mowers.

Those with information about Whorton’s whereabouts are asked to call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-687-0202.



