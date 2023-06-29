A federal jury found a former Tulsa legislator guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday in connection with a fatal motorcycle accident at Lake Eufaula State Park last year.

Danny Gene "Dan" Kirby, 65, remains free on bond while awaiting sentencing, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Muskogee.

The jury found Kirby guilty in connection with the death of Sheryl Bichsel, 56.

Bichsel was a passenger on Kirby’s motorcycle July 23 when he lost control and crashed while leaving the Fountainhead Marina Bar in Checotah, according to court documents.

Bichsel died the next day after being taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, according to court records.

A blood test later revealed that when the crash occurred Kirby was under the combined influence of alcohol, marijuana, tramadol, trazodone, amphetamines, citalopram and oxycodone and was unable to complete field sobriety tests administered by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Kirby, who was a Eufaula city councilor at the time, was prosecuted in federal court because he is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the death occurred within the Muscogee Nation.

A grand jury indicted Kirby on the single involuntary manslaughter count on Feb. 15, and Kirby resigned from the Eufaula City Council in March.

Testimony in his trial began Monday and concluded Wednesday with the jury verdict.

Kirby served four terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives as a Republican from Tulsa. He resigned in March 2017, shortly after being reelected to a fifth term, following allegations of sexual harassment at the Capitol. He denied wrongdoing.

