A former Stilwell teacher was taken into custody at a Dallas airport a week before a six-count indictment was unsealed alleging that he sexually abused students, the FBI has announced.

Lawrence Fourkiller, 47, is charged in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, where he faces up to life imprisonment if convicted, according to the announcement from U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson of the Eastern District of Oklahoma and Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray of the FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Police helped in apprehending Fourkiller on June 28, a news release states. Local law enforcement agencies, including the Stilwell Police Department, are assisting with the investigation.

Those with information about the allegations or unlawful conduct by Fourkiller are asked to contact the FBI at 405-290-7770 or lfvictims@fbi.gov.

A federal indictment indicates that Fourkiller is a member of a tribal nation. Crimes committed by Native suspects or against tribal members in Indian Country fall under the jurisdiction of federal or tribal law enforcement.

One count against Fourkiller, aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country, alleges that the abuse occurred between August 2020 and May 2021. Fourkiller also faces five counts of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country, allegedly between August 2022 and May 2023. Victims are identified in court documents only by initials.

Stilwell Public Schools officials have indicated that the alleged abuse was reported to appropriate authorities upon the district's being made aware of the allegations earlier this year. Reporting by the Stilwell Democrat Journal indicates that the school board likely was aware of the allegations ahead of its March 21 meeting.

In May, the district replaced its superintendent after the 12-year leader's departure along with several other Stilwell Public Schools staff and faculty. Superintendent Matthew Brunk has not responded to a request for details about Fourkiller's employment status. Fourkiller's social media indicate that he taught at the elementary school since at least 2018.

