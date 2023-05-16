Epic founders get preliminary hearing date in criminal case

Epic Charter School’s co-founders finally got a preliminary hearing set in a criminal case filed against them nearly a year ago.

After a years-long law enforcement probe, Epic co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris and their longtime chief financial officer, Josh Brock, were arrested and charged in June 2022 in Oklahoma County District Court under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly referred to as RICO.

In nearly a dozen counts, prosecutors allege that they engaged in an elaborate scheme to defraud and embezzle from taxpayers.

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, whose office delivered damning findings in an October 2020 investigative audit of Epic, has called the case the “largest abuse of taxpayer funds in the history of this state.”

On Tuesday morning, a special judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 23-25 and Oct. 27.

Under Oklahoma’s state constitution, those charged with a felony are entitled to a preliminary hearing, at which the court determines whether or not the prosecution has sufficient evidence against the defendants to justify a trial.

In the felony racketeering case filed last June, prosecutors alleged that Chaney, Harris and Brock bilked Epic, one of Oklahoma’s largest public schools, out of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars by falsely inflating enrollment with “ghost” students, falsifying invoices and fraudulently using credit cards paid for with school funds to cover personal and out-of-state charter school expenses.

A court affidavit filed alongside the criminal charges revealed that investigators have records showing that public school funds were also used to cover the costs of extensive political contributions.

The charges, as written by the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office, cover more than $22 million in reported losses to taxpayers.

In January, Oklahoma’s newly elected Attorney General Gentner Drummond notified the county District Attorney’s Office that he would be taking back control of the prosecution of the case, which his predecessor, John O’Connor, had relinquished in February 2022.

Drummond told the Tulsa World at the time that he would be seeking prison time and full restitution in the case.

Court records indicate that Chaney and Harris share legal representation by Gary Wood, while Brock recently switched to a team of Chris Box and well-known criminal defense attorney Irven Box.

