The district attorney for Osage County has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the 1976 disappearance of a Pawhuska teenager, but he added Monday that he didn’t consider BTK serial killer Dennis Rader a suspect in the case.

“I have asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the sheriff’s allegations that Dennis Rader is the prime suspect in Cynthia Dawn Kinney’s disappearance in 1976,” said Mike Fisher, district attorney for Osage and Pawnee counties.

He told media during a press conference Monday that there wasn’t enough evidence at this time to link Rader to the disappearance of Cynthia Kinney.

Fisher said he would rather call Rader a “person of interest” than a suspect at this point.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden has called Rader a suspect in Kinney’s disappearance based on evidence he has gathered.

“The sheriff does have some information that he has gathered that would lead a reasonable person to ask further questions, but nothing that’s been gathered so far is something that could be used in a court of law as actual evidence,” Fisher said.

The 16-year-old vanished June 23, 1976, after getting into a vehicle outside a Pawhuska laundry where she worked.

Rader is serving 10 consecutive life-without-parole prison sentences after pleading guilty in 2005 to 10 murders in the Wichita, Kansas, area between 1974 and 1991.

Fisher voiced concerns about the Osage County Sheriff’s Office calling Rader a suspect in Kinney’s disappearance.

“I have some concerns, as do the Kinneys, about whether we really have evidence to claim that Dennis Rader is a prime suspect,” Fisher said. “I know he has been called that by the Sheriff’s Office, but I have some concerns about that.”

One of those concerns is talk that Rader, while working for the alarm company ADT, may have installed a security system for a bank that was across the street from the laundry when Kinney disappeared.

“There is simply no evidence that we can use in court to support that,” Fisher said. “In fact, ADT can’t confirm that one way or another. It’s a danger if at any time that type of evidence gets out there and speculation occurs because that type of information isn’t evidence that can be used in a court of law to convict somebody.”

Fisher said his request may result in two parallel investigations by the OSBI and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, but he hopes that is not the case.

“Clearly, if the goal is to try to identify a suspect and collect evidence against that suspect, whether it is Mr. Rader or someone else, I would hope that the sheriff and OSBI can work together, and I think that would be very beneficial,” Fisher said.

Meanwhile, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office responded later Monday with a press release of its own regarding its investigation into Kinney’s disappearance and Fisher's comments.

In its release, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said it has “actively engaged” with the OSBI and with its equivalent in Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

“Contrary to the statements made by District Attorney Fisher, the OCSO has had two meetings with both agencies to share information and work collaboratively,” the OCSO said in the release. “Despite this, there has been no further communication from the OSBI regarding the investigation. The OCSO remains committed to cooperating fully with the OSBI and other law enforcement agencies in pursuit of justice for Cynthia Kinney.”

The Sheriff's Office noted in its release that Fisher hasn’t reached out to the office to discuss the Kinney case.

“Therefore, his comments regarding the case are based on incomplete information and do not accurately represent the OCSO’s efforts or the progress made,” the release states.

Fisher, meanwhile, said he has already shot down a request by the Sheriff’s Office to consider giving Rader immunity from the death penalty if he agreed to confess to Kinney’s murder.

“They asked me if I would be willing to offer immunity from the death penalty if Mr. Rader confessed to Cynthia Dawn Kinney’s disappearance and death, and I said no,” Fisher said.

“It’s not good practice for prosecutors to engage in that type of bargaining and negotiations, so I told the sheriff that I wouldn’t agree to it,” Fisher said. “The reason for that is courts are very suspect when something like that happens. I’ve actually seen instances where judges have refused to accept those confessions when some is trying to plead to a case.

“Especially in a situation like this, he has already confessed to 10 murders and he is serving 10 consecutive life sentences, so if the death penalty is off the table, it would be real easy for him to confess to every murder he wanted to at that point. He is going to die in prison anyway.”

Fisher said one of the reasons he called the press conference was to highlight the stress this is putting on Kinney’s parents.

“After about a two-hour conversation with them last Friday, I just felt they were really, really struggling with this,” Fisher said. “These newest allegations that have been raised by the sheriff against Mr. Rader as to the disappearance of their daughter was causing them an incredible amount of stress.”

Fisher said he was also concerned about information that was being released to the public.

“Information was getting out that I didn’t think should be going out right now because I felt like it could interfere with the investigation and possible prosecution of the case,” Fisher said.

The OCSO said in its statement that it “understands the pain and grief” experienced by the families of the victims, including the Kinney family.

“Any actions or statements that may cause further distress to the victims’ families are deeply regrettable and contradict our commitment to compassion and professionalism,” the OCSO statement says.

