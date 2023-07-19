A phone tip about a bomb at the Oklahoma Attorney General's Building south of the state Capitol on Wednesday turned out to be a false alarm, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said OHP received a call describing a vehicle possibly carrying a bomb.

"That vehicle pulled up and we immediately stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody," Stewart said in an email. "Our bomb squad searched the vehicle, parking lot and the AG’s offices. Nothing was found."

Stewart said the driver was arrested but that she did not have information about chargers or the person's identity.

Besides the offices of the Attorney General Gentner Drummond and his staff, the building also houses grand jury rooms. The AG's office confirmed a grand jury was meeting at the time of the threat.