State agents are investigating after an armed man was fatally shot in a confrontation with Bartlesville police early Wednesday.

Someone flagged down a police officer in the 1500 block of South Madison Road about an armed person just before 1:30 a.m., according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

Officers spent hours trying to negotiate with the man, the OSBI said.

Shortly after 4 a.m., "negotiating attempts failed; this resulted in a Bartlesville Police Officer firing shots," the news release says.

The man was found to be armed with a firearm, OSBI spokesman Hunter McKee said, but no officers were injured in the confrontation.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, McKee said.

The investigation is ongoing.

