An alert has been issued for a missing 30-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter, who were last seen Tuesday, according to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Leann Peoples and her daughter reportedly were in a gray Ford Explorer with Texas license plates.

Court documents indicate that Peoples is the mother of the missing toddler pictured in the emergency missing advisory from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which issued the alert Friday on behalf of the local sheriff.

Peoples is described as 5 feet tall, 140 pounds and blonde with green eyes.

No further information was provided.