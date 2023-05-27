Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Coweta man was killed Friday night when his motorcycle collided with a pickup in Okmulgee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.

Russell Gadlage, 65, was riding his 2006 Harley-Davidson east on Oklahoma 16 west of Oklahoma 52 near Preston around 7:30 p.m. Friday when a westbound 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 made a left turn into a private drive and struck the motorcycle, the OHP reported.

Gadlage was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the report, he was not wearing a helmet.

The pickup driver and passenger were wearing seat belts and were not injured, troopers said.

