OKLAHOMA CITY — An appellate court has sided with the Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education after a parent sued because he was tossed out of a meeting during public comment about the district’s bathroom policy.

State law requires that students use the bathroom of their biological sex.

Stillwater had been in the news for a 6-year-old policy that allowed males who identify as females to use the women’s restroom. The board later adopted a policy in accordance with recently enacted state law.

At an April 12, 2022, board meeting, parent Brice Chaffin signed up to address the board saying he wanted to speak on the policy that allowed biological boys to use the restroom for biological girls.

The court order states Chaffin was told on two occasions to focus on the policy but did not redirect his comments and appeared to follow a written script.

His comments talked about laws governing a person’s relationship with God and God’s creation of males and females.

His microphone was cut off, but he continued to speak. Officers escorted him away from the lectern.

Chaffin and Reclaim Oklahoma Parent Empowerment Inc., called ROPE, sued in Payne County District Court and lost.

They appealed to the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals, which issued a ruling Friday siding with the board and district.

Chaffin and ROPE had argued that school violated his right to freely exercise his religion, the Oklahoma Constitution and the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act.

“The record shows he was curtailed for his failure to address the topic under discussion and being guided back to the topic twice by the board,” the order said. “Plaintiffs cannot establish the board substantially burdened his free exercise of religion.”

The court also denied his and the organization’s request for attorney fees.

Maria Seidler, Chaffin’s attorney, said the ruling will be appealed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

She said the ruling was a “stretch in legal gymnastics” to dismiss the claim.

She said lower courts are behind on rulings rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court when it comes to school boards versus parents.

Stillwater Public Schools had no comment.

Chaffin in 2022 made an unsuccessful bid for House District 33. Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, defeated him after winning 52.11% of the votes in the primary.

Gov. Kevin Stitt in May 2022 signed into law Senate Bill 615 requiring students to use the school restroom that corresponds with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

Schools are required to make reasonable accommodations for students who do not want to follow the requirement.

Schools that fail to comply could lose up to 5% of their state funding.

In 2022, Stillwater adopted a policy to comply.

“In accordance with OK SB 615, all multiuse restrooms and changing areas have been designated as either intended for male or female use,” according to the school handbook. “Private, single-use restrooms are also available for any individual. Students and staff must comply with state law by using the restroom that aligns with their gender as indicated on their birth certificate or a single-use restroom/changing location. Failure to follow this rule will result in disciplinary action.”

