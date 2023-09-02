Chris Moore Web Production Technician Follow Chris Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in McIntosh County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Report.

The collision occurred after 2 p.m. on S 4169 Rd, near Indian Nation Rd, and approximately 5 miles west of Checotah, OK.

Dead is Robert Cornell, 72, of Clifton Colorado.

According to the report, Cornell was stationary in a 1993 Chevy GMT400 on a hill. When Cornell exited the vehicle, the vehicle then proceeded to move backwards striking Cornell. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officials.

The collision is currently under investigation.